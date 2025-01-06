Goldstar Air Welcomes Ghana’s New Administration

The world’s most esteemed airline, Goldstar Air, “the wings of Ghana and the belly of America”, extends a spirit of optimism and collaboration as it warmly welcomes Ghana’s new administration.

Your Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, please accept our heartfelt congratulations on your well-deserved victory. We extend our best wishes for your success as you prepare to lead and reset the nation.

The Chairman, Management, and staff of Goldstar Air look forward to welcoming you aboard our inaugural flight and sequence ones to our initial eighteen (18) destinations, where you will experience our signature Ghanaian touch.

We also take this opportunity to thank Your Excellency for graciously accepting our proposal to name one of our aircraft in your honor. May your leadership inspire unity, prosperity, and progress throughout the nation.

As a proudly Ghanaian and United States-registered company, Goldstar Air is enthusiastic about the fresh opportunities and strategic collaboration that this new administration brings.

The airline is confident that any collaboration with the new administration will lead to significant advancements in Ghana’s aviation sector and beyond.

Together, we can build a resilient and prosperous future for Ghana, elevating it as a beacon of progress in Africa.

Goldstar Air has been issued an Air Carrier License by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and is expecting a Safety Certificate (Air Operator’s Certificate) from GCAA, when their new Certification Team is assembled to take the airline through the remaining phases.

The issuance of the Safety Certificate will grant Goldstar Air operational control to manage its own aircraft and provide Ghanaians with full control over the airline’s operations.

This will also enable the airline to finalize arrangements for codeshare flights, serving all federal states in the United States of America and other countries.

Goldstar Air’s established relationships with Boeing Company, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association, and incentives from major airports such as Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI), Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD), Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), and Glasgow International Airport (GLA) position the airline as the obvious choice to support Ghana’s “Reset” agenda.

Goldstar Air is committed to being an economic tool that will alleviate cedi depreciation and deliver substantial relief and progress to the nation.

United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, delivering the keynote speech at a Thanksgiving dinner and awards night at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, to mark the American Chamber of Commerce’s (AMCHAM) 35th Anniversary, stated that both the private sector in Ghana and international investors are seeking stability to encourage further investments.

She emphasized that real reforms are necessary to establish this stability, which will help retain existing foreign investments and attract new ones.

Ambassador Palmer also urged the incoming administration to be responsible stewards of the public purse, advocating for leaders to exercise utmost transparency in concluding tenders, projects, and concessions. She highlighted that true transparency fosters public trust, boosts investor confidence, and ensures the best value for taxpayers.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service is prepared to support the new administration in resetting Ghana’s economy. The airline aims to drive foreign exchange earnings and stimulate economic growth, positioning Ghana as a pivotal player in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

As the host country for the AfCFTA, Ghana is strategically positioned to benefit from a continent-wide market encompassing 54 countries, over 1.3 billion people, and a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service initiative is expected to create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians, particularly for the youth. These jobs will span employment within the airline and extend to sectors such as tourism, hospitality, logistics, and retail and others creating a ripple effect across the economy.

The airline’s commitment to trade and investment is projected to contribute over 60% to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). This effort will aid the country in addressing its significant debt stock of GHS 761.2 billion, equivalent to 75.7% of GDP as of July 2024 within some few years.

According to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report, there is an outstanding energy debt of $2.5 billion, along with an additional $37 billion owed to road contractors and other service providers.

The aviation industry contributes $3.5 trillion (4.1%) to the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If aviation were a country, it would rank 17th in size by GDP, comparable to the GDP of Indonesia and the Netherlands. The industry also supports 87.7 million jobs globally.

Air transport provides a critical global transportation network for passengers and cargo, making it essential for international business operations, personal travel, and tourism. It delivers substantial economic benefits by connecting people and businesses worldwide, while also fostering significant social benefits by improving communication between different regions and increasing access to remote areas.

Goldstar Air’s presence highlights the qualitative impact of investment in aviation infrastructure. By offering greater access to the global air transport network, these investments can expand Ghana’s economic productive potential. This provides an essential basis for including broader network benefits in future policy and investment decisions.

The airline is poised to play a crucial role in resetting Ghana’s economy through its expansive network and state-of-the-art services. By enhancing connectivity and facilitating trade and investment, the airline seeks to attract foreign investors, boost tourism, and generate sustainable job opportunities, thereby addressing unemployment and improving living standards.

Goldstar Air is eager to collaborate with the new administration, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing infrastructure, economic development, and innovation. The airline’s mission aligns seamlessly with these goals, and together, we can to make significant progress in advancing Ghana’s aviation industry and overall economy.

According to Eric Bannerman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, “the wings of Ghana and the belly of America,” the airline is set to commence operations in 2025 and is preparing to introduce a 24-hour service model, which is designed to be a cornerstone in resetting Ghana’s economy. By enhancing connectivity and facilitating trade and investment, the airline aims to position Ghana as an aviation hub in West Africa to attract foreign investors, boost tourism, and create sustainable job opportunities, thereby addressing unemployment and improving living standards.

Goldstar Air’s goal of positioning Ghana as a 24-hour service aviation hub in Africa is ambitious but achievable. The airline will capitalize on the country’s geographic location as a gateway to West Africa and a convenient transit point for flights between the Americas, Europe, and the rest of Africa. This will bring numerous economic, social, and infrastructural benefits to the country.

To benefit from the West Africa hub or Gateway to West Africa, the country must include transit facilities and immigration should adopt a new policy that recognizes transit passengers. Goldstar Air will have transit facilities where our passengers will stay until they board their next flight, as the airline’s vision extends to operating over one hundred aircraft and generating sustainable job opportunities for Ghanaians to connect African businesses and capitalize on the opportunity presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), by improving ground transportation at the various airports in Ghana.

Goldstar Air will segment class of passengers who in other countries are made to wait in the transit facility on the airside until they are due to fly again and will be working with the Ghana Immigration Service to treat passengers whose destination is not Ghana differently and who will be at the airside to be able to tour some parts of the country whiles on transit, not to obtain a visa or follow other procedures like other passengers whose final destination is Ghana and this will create more jobs for the ground transportation and part of the airline over two million direct and indirect job opportunities. What is usually obtained is that if the passengers are not leaving the airport, they do not need a visa because they are in transit.

When tourists spend more money when they travel, and the money they spend is reinvested, it directly impacts the local economy. According to the first UNWTO World Tourism Barometer of the year, international tourism ended 2023 at 88% of pre- pandemic levels.

As the airline prepares for takeoff, it invites the public, stakeholders, and international partners to join in this exciting journey. With a shared vision of growth and innovation, Goldstar Air and the new administration are set to transform Ghana’s economic landscape, bringing prosperity and progress to the nation and its people, and aim to be recognized among the top 100 best companies in Africa.

Goldstar Air looks forward to forging strong collaboration with the government, local businesses, and international stakeholders. By working together, the airline and its partners aim to achieve shared objectives and create a resilient and prosperous future for Ghana.

The airline envisions a future where Ghana’s aviation sector thrives, contributing significantly to the nation’s economic landscape.

With the support of the new administration and the airline’s strategic initiatives, there is immense potential for growth and success. We are confident that our collaboration with the new administration will lead to significant advancements in Ghana’s aviation sector and beyond. Together, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for the country.

As Goldstar Air prepares for this exciting journey, the airline invites the public, stakeholders, and international partners to join in this endeavor. With a shared vision of growth and innovation, Goldstar Air and Ghana’s new administration are set to transform the nation’s economic landscape, bringing prosperity and progress to all.

Goldstar Air will advocate for an annual National Thanksgiving Day in Ghana as a dedicated day for collective gratitude, reflection, and appreciation of God with family andfriends.

This initiative will serve as a unifying force fostering national cohesion amidst the diverse tapestry of cultures.

The day should be marked by various activities including interfaith services, community gatherings, and public events. This will encourage participation across all sectors of the country which will boost tourism through travel.

An example is Thanksgiving Day in the United States which is a time to gather with family and friends, share a traditional meal, and express gratitude for the good things in life and celebrated every fourth Thursday in November and was first celebrated in 1621.

Examining the worth of some global market revenues, such as Aviation ($3.5 Trillion), Chocolate ($150 Billion), Tourism ($8.8 Trillion), Gold ($100 Billion), Fashion ($3 Trillion), Beauty and Makeup ($700 Billion), Movies and Entertainment ($200.38 Billion), Sports ($2.65 Trillion)Cargo ($2.2 Trillion), Music Copyright ($45.5 Billion), Courier ($466.79 Billion), Aviation Insurance ($15.65 Billion), Maintenance Repair Overhaul ($104 Billion), In-flight Catering ($22 Billion), Ghana can seriously tap into these income streams and in a matter few years, the country can pay off its debt of over GHS 761.2 Billion.

From the Volta, the Ho Industrial Zone’s viability will serve as an economic generator for the region. Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as charter flights, will open more doors for the Volta region.

From the northwestern corner of Ghana, Wa will experience charter flights connecting rural and smaller communities to global cities, which will help local businesses expand and attract new companies. Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will also be part of this initiative.

From the “Mother of all regions,” Tamale will serve as a pivotal hub for the airline’s maintenance base, cargo operations, and training school. Plans are also underway to operate international flights to and from the Sahel region, in addition to Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

From the Garden City of Kumasi, the airline will initially operate flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Also, from the capital city, Accra, flights will include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown, along with pending cities like Miami (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Chicago (Illinois), Glasgow (Scotland), Houston (Texas), and many more.