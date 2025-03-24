Goldstar Air Well Positioned To Help Reset Ghana’s Agric Sector

People’s choice Goldstar Air, a private Ghanaian and United States registered company with an issued Air Carrier Licence (ACL) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and Intercontinental routes is well positioned to play a key role in resetting Ghana’s agricultural sector and elevating it to an industrial level.

Goldstar Air is expecting the new administration to compel the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to assemble a new certification team within this month to take the airline through the remaining phases of its Safety Certificate (AOC), as the airline is above halfway through the process to help reset Ghana’s economy and fulfill the over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians. The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer in the gettos, they need their well-paying jobs.

The airline will team up with some farmers for 24-hour production, aiming to make Ghana the largest exporter of organic agricultural products and one of the highest contributors to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Investment in the agricultural sector is also the way to alleviating poverty in Ghana.

Organic farming is the production of food without the use of synthetic chemicals or genetically modified components. While organic foods are not entirely chemical free, their pesticide residues are significantly lower than those found in produce manufactured with synthetic chemicals.

Organic foods may be grown on land previously used for conventional farming, which means they might contain trace amounts of chemical residues. However, compared to conventional farming, organic agriculture drastically reduces pesticide exposure by eliminating synthetic chemicals from the production process.

Goldstar Air’s in-flight menu policy is to serve only organic meals. To support this initiative, the airline will assist farmers in producing the required ingredients and foodstuffs through large-scale, 24-hour industrial farming for both local consumption and export markets. As a result, Ghana will be positioned as one of the leading producers of organic agricultural products.

The introduction of Ghanaian cuisine and traditional drinks on board Goldstar Air flights aligns with the airline’s mission to reset the agricultural sector and customize its catering school and services to reflect the airline’s brand identity. This initiative will provide significant opportunities for Ghanaian food and beverage companies, as Goldstar Air showcases local delicacies to a global audience.

Goldstar Air will introduce an integrated platform to support Ghanaian exporters of agricultural products who are registered with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA). Through this initiative, the airline will offer free advertising space to participating companies on: In-flight magazines, the airline’s digital platform, and screens during takeoff and landing.

The global food service market reached $2.52 trillion US dollars in 2021 and was projected to grow to $4.43 trillion US dollars by 2028, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Ghana, known for its rich and diverse agricultural landscape, produces a wide variety of farm produce across its sixteen regions. The country’s fertile soils and favorable climate support the cultivation of numerous crops essential for both local consumption and export markets. Goldstar Air will support and promote agricultural festivals and events that showcase Ghana’s agricultural heritage and products.

Northern Ghana contributes up to 80% of Ghana’s food basket for both local and international markets. Major crops include yam, groundnuts, millet, cassava, maize, sorghum, rice, and beans, while livestock production includes cattle, sheep, goats, poultry, and pigs. Goldstar Air aims to help increase this contribution to over 90%.

Agriculture is the backbone of every economy, creating jobs and funding schools, roads, hospitals, and public services. Even if you live in the city, agriculture affects you in ways you might not understand. The food you buy, the gas you pump, the clothes you wear, they all connect back to farming.

According to the United Nations, the global agriculture sector contributes over $3.5 trillion USD annually, accounting for 4% of the world’s GDP and 27% of total global employment.

Goldstar Air will support farmers to focus on value chain development in agriculture, an area where Ghana has the potential to reduce imports and enhance 24-hour local production. Ghana should not need to import certain products when it has the resources to produce them locally, 24/7.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour agribusiness initiative will focus on creating, transporting, and supplying agricultural products for end consumption. Agricultural products are naturally produced resources used for human consumption or other purposes. The agriculture value chain requires the support of multiple sectors and industries to ensure efficiency and sustainability. Food security generate the necessary resources for the development of other sectors including industry, education, health and infrastructure in the medium to long term.

Goldstar Air’s agribusiness initiative will encompass all providers engaged in value-added activities within Ghana’s agricultural sector. It will connect input providers, producers, processors, and other service providers to consumers of crops, livestock, and other natural resources.

Agribusiness is the entire agricultural value chain, from raw materials and resources used to cultivate biological products to distributors and retailers responsible for delivering finished goods to consumers. This value chain consists of four key segments: Input Providers are suppliers of seeds, fertilizers, machinery, and other essential agricultural inputs. Producers are farmers and agricultural enterprises cultivating crops and livestock. Processors are entities that refine and package agricultural products. Service Providers are marketers, distributors, logistics companies, and retailers.

The government must secure large tracts of farmland for industrial farming to attract big investors with the financial muscle to invest in agriculture 24/7. Expanding irrigation systems to support these round-the-clock industrial farms will enable the cultivation of hundreds of thousands of acres all year round. During both day and night, heavy duty equipment with headlights should be used.

This effort must be supported by large scale organic fertilizer manufacturing plants to reduce reliance on imports and to supply the industrial farms, creating thousands of jobs for the teeming Ghanaian youth. Operating these farms 24 hours a day will make Ghana self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of organic foods, thereby reducing the country over reliance on food imports.

According to Eric Bannerman, Chairman and CEO of Goldstar Air, the airline will support farmers in 24-hour large-scale production of six key organic product categories: Grains (Rice, millet, groundnuts, maize), Staples (Yam, cassava, beans, plantain, cocoyam), Vegetables (Carrots, tomatoes, onions, garden eggs, lettuce, chili, and sweet peppers), Cooking Oils (Palm oil, soybean oil, coconut oil), Desserts (Cocoa, coffee, oranges, tangerines) Livestock & Fish (Poultry, cattle, goats, tilapia, red snapper)

Goldstar Air will allocate portion for in-flight catering services to promote Ghanaian cuisine and the remaining products will be supplied to markets the airline will create. This initiative will reset Ghana’s agricultural sector, providing the necessary push to increase revenue and help offset the country’s national debt, which currently stands at GHS 761.2 billion (representing 75.7% of Ghana’s GDP). The airline projects that this transformation could be achieved within 12 to 36 months.

Goldstar Air is championing a proactive approach to help Ghana cultivate self-reliance by enhancing agricultural investments aimed at achieving sustainable food security, job creation, and economic independence. This initiative aligns with the airline’s goal of creating over two million direct and indirect jobs.

Globally, agricultural production is categorized into two main systems; crop production and livestock production. Other systems include aquatic and forestry production. Crop production involves providers who convert inputs into crops on land or in greenhouses. Some inputs, such as sunlight and water, are naturally occurring, while others, like fertilizers and pesticides are sourced from input providers. Livestock production involves producers who take feed and other inputs and convert animals into meat, milk, eggs, and other animal products.

The reset of agriculture to 24-hour service will promote and publicize made-in-Ghana agriculture products, making them more competitive in international markets. Additionally, the 24-hour farmers will have the opportunity to sell their products as duty-free items onboard. However, companies must be willing to sign an agreement with Goldstar Air as their exclusive transportation partner.

Goldstar Air will also produce documentaries, cooking shows, and digital content showcasing the stories behind Ghanaian cuisine. By collaborating with food influencers and bloggers, the airline aims to increase visibility and generate interest in Ghanaian food culture worldwide to reset agriculture.

Ghanaian cuisine, renowned for its rich flavors, diverse ingredients, and cultural significance, has the potential to captivate international taste buds. Through strategic promotion of its unique dishes and culinary traditions, Ghana can position its cuisine for global recognition and acclaim.

Food is an essential part of the travel experience, and Goldstar Air’s introduction of Ghanaian cuisine aims to make flights more enjoyable and memorable. Passengers will savor the rich flavors of Ghana while flying, creating a unique and immersive travel experience.

Goldstar Air has collaborated with local chefs and culinary experts to develop and refine its in-flight menu. This partnership ensures the authenticity of the dishes while promoting Ghanaian culinary talent on an international platform.

The airline’s commitment to quality and authenticity will ensure that all dishes will be prepared using traditional recipes and fresh organic ingredients, offering passengers an authentic culinary experience at 30,000 feet above sea level. Goldstar Air’s in-flight catering is dedicated to enhancing passenger experience, satisfaction, and comfort during air travel.

Goldstar Air looks forward to serving passengers authentic indigenous African traditional drinks, including Chapman, Asaana, Sobolo, Pito, Burkina, Lamugin, Palm wine (a sweet alcoholic drink fermented from palm tree sap, traditionally served in a local calabash). Additionally, passengers will enjoy Ghana’s signature Golden Tree chocolate drinks and bars.

The in-flight menu will also feature a variety of popular Ghanaian delicacies, including Plantain chips, Koose, Roasted plantain, Tapioca, Ekuegbemi, Tiger nut pudding, Oblayoo, Massa, Kuli-kuli, Akpiti, Adonlee, Kelewele, Acheke, Waakye, Fufu, Kenkey, Banku, Red red, Abolo, Yakayaka, Aboboi, and Tatale.

Goldstar Air patrons will soon delight in a range of scrumptious meals that align with the airline’s brand. The use of traditionally designed calabashes for serving local drinks will further enhance the experience.

The introduction of Ghanaian cuisine on Goldstar Air flights will also serve as a gateway to culinary tourism. Passengers who enjoy the in-flight meals will be inspired to visit Ghana and explore its rich culinary landscape. This interest in Ghanaian food will contribute to increased tourist arrivals and boost agribusiness, reflecting on the overall economy growth.

Goldstar Air will also organize cultural exchange programs for chefs and host free Ghanaian food-tasting events at Ghanaian embassies worldwide. These initiatives will include cooking demonstrations, cultural presentations, showcasing Ghanaian cuisine to international diplomats and communities.

Additionally, Goldstar Air will encourage all five-star hotels and bed & breakfast establishments in Ghana to incorporate Ghanaian cuisine into their menus. This effort will encourage international hotels to follow suit, promoting Ghanaian hospitality globally and supporting the farmers. This initiative will create a global footprint and aligns with the airline’s mission to create over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians.

Goldstar Air will champion regenerative farming practices that nourish the soil, conserve water, and minimize pollution. By advocating for techniques like crop rotation, cover cropping, and precision agriculture. It will leave the land in better condition for future generations. The airline will also collaborate with farmers to participate in international trade fairs and exhibitions to showcase Ghanaian agricultural products and attract foreign buyers.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that fresh organic foods and vegetables are becoming increasingly popular year-round, and the demand for air transportation of perishable goods is rising. Goldstar Air will have a shorter travel time from Ghana, the center of the world to most international destinations. With controlled temperature logistics, Ghana will become the preferred country for transporting perishable goods by air.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), air cargo is a key driver towards the achievement of the United Nations Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Air cargo plays a critical role in trade facilitation, particularly for: Small Island Developing States (SIDS), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), and Least Developed Countries (LDCs), offering the opportunity to link remote markets and to connect them across continents as well as to the global supply chain.

Goldstar Air will implement training programs to educate farmers on best practices for post-harvest handling and packaging for air transport. Specific steps and regulations apply when shipping perishable goods by air. It is essential to determine whether the cargo is acceptable, properly marked, and labeled, and if it meets prescribed conditions. Additionally, both shippers and carriers must fulfill their respective responsibilities in compliance with industry standards.

There is a wide array of perishable goods, each with different rates of deterioration. Appropriate packaging and handling are crucial to the perishable goods being delivered in good condition. The packaging must facilitate both the integrity of the goods as well as the handling and storage of the goods. The packaging must meet food safety regulations and meet food-grade standards while still being durable enough to withstand temperature changes and stacking.

The air transport industry’s most important economic contribution is through its impact on the performance of other industries and as a facilitator of their growth. It affects the performance of the world economy, improving the efficiency of other industries across the whole spectrum of economic activity, referred to as catalytic or “spin-off” benefits.

Goldstar Air will facilitate global trade, enabling the country to access international markets, globalize production, and specialize in areas of comparative advantage. By resetting Ghana’s agricultural sector, the country can tap into new markets, with Goldstar Air serving as the primary facilitator.

Air transport enhances productivity across the global economy by expanding market access for businesses. Improved transport links allow companies to operate on a larger scale, enabling them to take advantage of economies of scale, reduce costs, and specialize in areas of comparative advantage. By opening markets, air services increase competition, driving businesses to become more efficient and innovative.

Air transport also improves supply chain efficiency, as many industries rely on fast and reliable air freight to support just-in-time delivery systems. This enables businesses to deliver products quickly, minimize storage costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. Additionally, strong air transport links attract foreign and domestic investments, influencing where international companies choose to establish operations.

Goldstar Air aims to reset Ghana’s agriculture to 24-hour service to enhance agric cargo movement across the continent under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) initiative. Each year, over 52 billion tonnes of cargo are transported by air, sustaining a high demand for industry jobs. The airline is projecting operating over 100 aircraft and creating sustainable employment opportunities for Ghanaians while facilitating trade among Africa’s 44 million Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). To support this vision, the airline has introduced Afrik Allianz, a multi-modal, single air transportation alliance that connects Africa with the rest of the world to create a larger market for agribusiness.

Regional operations expansion will make Volta Regional capital Ho, the 24-hour Industrial Zone will be an economic driver for agribusiness in the region. Additionally, Hajj and charter flights to and from Saudi Arabia will also expand agric business opportunities in Volta.

Upper West Regional Capital Wa will be experiencing charter flights which will help businesses in the area expand and attract new companies. Also, Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Northern Regional capital Tamale will serve as a key hub for the airline’s maintenance base, cargo operations, specialized catering services and training school. Plans are also underway to launch international flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi will initially experience flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Dusseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Finally, from the Greater Accra Region flights shall include destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, Freetown, and pending cities such as Miami-Florida, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois, Glasgow-Scotland, Houston-Texas and many more.

#Flygoldstar

#WingsOfGhana

#BellyOfAmerica

#OverTwoMillionJobOpportunities