Goldstar Air Well Positioned To Start The 24-hour Economy

International airline Goldstar Air, a private Ghanaian and United States registered company with an issued Air Carrier License (ACL) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to operate passenger and cargo flights across West Africa and Intercontinental routes is well positioned to start the 24-hour economy.

Goldstar Air is expecting the new administration to compel the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to assemble a new certification team within this month to take the airline through the remaining phases of its Safety Certificate (AOC), as the airline is above halfway through the process to help reset Ghana’s economy and fulfill the over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians, The Ghanaian youth cannot wait any longer, they need their jobs.

The airline will offer flexible flight schedules that will cater for business travelers and entrepreneurs who need to operate during late-night hours. By implementing a 24-hour service, the airline will actively start the 24-hour economy. This will contribute to the country’s economic growth and development.

The aviation industry supports 3.5 trillion U.S dollars (4.1%) of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). If aviation were a country, it would rank 17th in size by GDP, equivalent to the economies of Indonesia and the Netherlands, it supports 87.7 million jobs worldwide and boosts travel and tourism to nearly 10 trillion U.S dollars (9.1%) of the world’s GDP.

Goldstar Air pledges its 24-hour direct and indirect services to the country, positioning Ghana as an aviation hub. With all its strength and expertise, the airline promises to hold in high esteem the heritage won for the nation through the blood and toil of our fathers. It is committed to playing a crucial role in trade and investment, creating over two million well-paying job opportunities for Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

The airline aims to reset Ghana’s aviation and tourism industry, by setting a new standard for safety, comfort, reliability, and on-time departures. Goldstar Air is a powerful ambassador for Ghana’s products and services, aiming to improve the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by over 60%, with a focus on enhancing various service sectors that drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve overall quality of life.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, will foster a more equitable workplace where every employee enjoys job security, receives biweekly pay (every two weeks), earns a decent living, and can achieve their dream of homeownership soon after securing a fantastic job offer from Goldstar Air.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service and biweekly (every two weeks) employee pay structure in Ghana will align with salary structures in other destinations to prevent employment discrimination and will be the first of its kind in the aviation sector in the country. The airline will offer extensive training programs for employees, ensuring they meet international standards while providing career advancement opportunities.

According to Eric Bannerman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, the airline will focus on expanding employment opportunities within Ghana’s airline industry, stimulating related industries, investing in youth development, and empowerment. Goldstar Air aims to contribute significantly to the nation’s economic growth, with plans to operate a fleet of over 100 modern aircraft serving a network of more than 90 key business and leisure destinations. The airline aspires to be recognized among the top 100 companies in Africa.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service innovations will help reduce the import burden on Ghana’s balance of trade and stabilize the cedi’s depreciation against other major currencies. By building strong foreign exchange reserves, the airline seeks to combat high inflation rates, ultimately bringing inflation down to a single-digit level for economic stability and much-needed relief for Ghanaians. This will boost confidence in the local economy. The reality on the ground is that the cost of living is high, and many Ghanaians are either unemployed or underemployed, with high expectations for the current administration to deliver economic improvements.

Mrs. Eunice Ackwerh, Acting Country Manager of the World Bank in Ghana, during the World Bank End Poverty Day program stated that, the burden of inflation and low economic growth are negatively impacting vulnerable populations, pushing more Ghanaians into poverty. The World Bank estimates that about 36% of Ghanaians are living in poverty, with more than a quarter of the population surviving on less than $2.15 per day. Mrs. Ackwerh further emphasized that the poorest individuals are the most vulnerable, highlighting the need for policies to address severe poverty conditions. This statement supports Goldstar Air position to start the 24-hour economy in Ghana.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service and extensive network will promote trade and investment, improving efficiency and productivity. The airline aims to be a valuable contributor to Ghana’s economic prosperity, connecting businesses to a larger number of potential markets and a wider range of suppliers. This initiative is aligned with the World Bank’s findings on poverty reduction, positioning Goldstar Air as a key player in enhancing economic opportunities and reducing poverty in Ghana.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a 1% decrease in the unemployment rate results in a 1.5% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. Similarly, the World Bank notes that a 10% increase in business confidence leads to a 2% increase in employment growth. However, when the basket of goods used to calculate inflation contains rotten or inferior-quality products, it will lead to artificially low inflation rates while masking an underlying economic crisis. Therefore, accurate inflation calculations are crucial for assessing the true state of the economy.

Goldstar Air will provide a rapid worldwide transportation network, making it essential for businesses to drive the 24-hour economic growth and facilitate international trade and tourism to Ghana to align with the IMF statement. Air transport plays a vital role in the economy, serving as a highly efficient user of resources and infrastructure.

Ghana’s debt stock reached GHS 761.2 billion, representing 75.7% of the country’s GDP, in July 2024. Comparatively, in the same period last year, the debt stock stood at GHS 587.7 billion, which accounted for 70.3% of GDP. This data was published in the Bank of Ghana’s Economic and Financial Data Summary released in September 2024.

The data further showed that external component of the debt hit US$31.6 billion from US$30 billion in the same period in 2023, representing 46.1% of GDP. Meanwhile, domestic debt stood at GHS 290.9 billion, accounting for 28.5% of GDP. When divided by the country’s current population, each Ghanaian is estimated to owe GHS 22,076 as of July 2024.

Goldstar Air, Ghana’s 24-hour economic tool, has the potential to help reset the country’s economic crisis by reducing the high inflation rate, restoring business confidence, sustainable job creation and paying Ghana’s debt in twelve to thirty six months are keys to the country’s economic expansion. When human capital, skills, and knowledge are combined with production resources, businesses can manufacture more goods and services, leading to higher labor force earnings. As consumers trade their money for goods and services, a mutually beneficial exchange occurs, and when this process is scaled across the entire economy, it stimulates economic growth and enhances overall well-being, that is what Goldstar Air stands for.

The airline has set its sights on becoming a leading contributor to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), taking the initiative to globalize Ghanaian music and movies on board our aircraft and promoting them at international events, which will be a massive investment and game changer to the Ghanaian music and movie industry for sustainable economic development in the country.

Ghana’s movie and music industry, another income stream earner for the country can benefit from the global in-flight entertainment market demand, which is influenced by the rising number of air passengers globally, including Kumawood movies, and the airline will arrange international events for them to tap into the 200.38 billion U.S dollars global movies and entertainment. This is part of the airline job drive.

Kumawood old movies, old highlife music, and Ghanaian gospel music will be part of our entertainment on board our aircraft so passengers can have a variety of movies and music videos to watch and listen to. This initiative will enormously benefit the producers by making extra money on their abandoned work after many years of production and the airline will also honor the living legends.

The largest international airlines sometimes pay more than $90,000 for a license to show one movie over two or three months. These airlines usually feature up to 100 movies at once, whereas 20 years ago they would have only 10 or 12. In the United States, airlines pay a flat fee every time a movie is watched by a passenger. Some airlines spend up to $20 million per year on content.

Goldstar Air is implementing strategic innovations to attract companies to Ho Airport (HZO) and establish an Industrial Zone, contributing to Ghana’s economic growth in the Volta Region and beyond. Airline operations from Ho Airport will pave the way for more companies in priority sectors such as hotels, restaurants, cocoa processing, light industrial manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics services to set up 24-hour operations.

Ho Industrial Zone is expected to be in high demand due to its unique and strategic business location and 24/7/365 access to global markets. Goldstar Air welcomes other businesses and investors to participate in this exciting new development, as the Volta Region experiences exponential growth.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service initiative aims to transform the skyline at Ho Airport and position the Volta Region as a key driver of economic development. The project will enhance citizens’ quality of life through zoning improvements, infrastructure development, solar energy integration, and efficient ground transportation, ensuring sustainable regional growth. Additionally, the airline will focus on improving road networks and early-stage development by providing reliable, affordable, and convenient transportation solutions.

The economic globalization and advancements in global air transport systems, make airports increasingly replacing seaports, railways, and highway hubs as the new engines of economic and industrial development. Airports are no longer just places for takeoffs and landings, they serve as business hubs, attracting various industries that capitalize on accessibility, speed, and mobility.

Economic growth is typically measured by Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the total dollar value of goods and services produced annually. Therefore, an increase in GDP leads to job creation and greater employment opportunities.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a sustainable, safe, and secure global aviation development relies on the availability of qualified and competent employees, supervisors, and managers to plan, coordinate, manage, operate, maintain, and oversee all complex operations in various airports, airspaces, and aircraft.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, will adopt the Accra Kotoka International Airport (ACC) Terminal 2 building for its 24-hour operations, as the key initiator. The facility will serve as the airline’s main hub, featuring non-aeronautical terminal concessions such as offices, retail shops, spas, gyms, salons, restaurants, and duty-free shops.

Accra Kotoka International Airport (ACC) is operating below full capacity, and Terminal 2 remains underutilized. Given that Goldstar Air was previously allocated office space in the terminal, the airline has engaged Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) to lease the entire facility. Goldstar Air is awaiting a clearance letter from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to finalize the agreement.

Goldstar Air will install solar energy and create elevated walkway to link terminals 2 and 3, so passengers can avoid boarding the shuttle bus or walking on the street to change flights, transforming the airport landscape. By incorporating solar energy, the airline aims to offset a portion of its electricity consumption and significantly reduce utility costs. A travelator, also known as a moving walkway, will be designed to manage the flow of passengers at the Accra airport, and placing artwork along the moving walkway will transform the walkway into a positive visual experience, as part of the airline’s capital investment.

The airline will also support other Ghanaian airports to operate 24-hour services. This initiative aims to boost the country’s economy, attract foreign investors, and establish Ghana as an aviation hub in West Africa. Additionally, Goldstar Air has applied for land at Tamale International Airport (TML) to transform the skyline of Tamale City. Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is awaiting a clearance letter from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) before allocating the proposed land to Goldstar Air.

Goldstar Air has secured architectural designs and building permits and is set to construct a world-class 250 x 250 x 75 MRO facility at Tamale International Airport. This facility will enhance Ghana’s aviation industry by providing maintenance, repair, and refurbishment services for both Goldstar Air aircraft and others in the West and Central African sub-regions. Additionally, the facility will offer skill training programs to develop local expertise in aircraft maintenance.

The 24-hour MRO facility will serve West and Central Africa, regions that lack a dedicated wide-body maintenance base. It will be able to accommodate two Boeing 767, 777, 787, or 747 aircraft, both passenger and cargo simultaneously. The future of the aircraft MRO industry is promising, leading to safer and more sustainable aviation.

Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) are critical components of aircraft management, ensuring safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. The global MRO services market in the aviation industry is valued at approximately $104 billion USD. These developments position Goldstar Air at the forefront of establishing a 24-hour economy in Ghana.

Goldstar Air is working on a framework to establish a Cargo Village at Tamale International Airport (TML). The construction of the Cargo Village will enable direct exports from the region to international markets. The development of air cargo villages at major airports in Ghana is expected to support the country’s goal of becoming a transshipment hub for air cargo. In most countries, both major and non-major airports have dedicated cargo terminals.

This cargo project aims to bridge the north-south gap and reposition Ghana as an Aviation Hub to facilitate trade and regional integration. The initiative will also attract investment and stimulate economic growth across northern Ghana, encouraging manufacturing companies to set up operations due to the ease of exporting their products globally.

The Northern Region, renowned for its agricultural and economic activities, stands to benefit significantly from the Cargo Village’s strategic location within the Sahelian belt. Known as the food basket of Ghana, the region is expected to increase access to international markets for its agricultural produce while also supporting the airline’s catering department.

Goldstar Air will work closely with local farmers in Ghana 24/7 to help expand their businesses. The airline will support greater exports of agricultural products such as shea butter, cashew nuts, maize, oranges, bananas, plantains, mangoes, and other farm produce. Additionally, Goldstar Air will provide a credit facility and promote these products by advertising them on aircraft screens during takeoff and landing. This initiative aims to position Ghana among the world’s leading producer and exporter of organic agricultural products.

Countries such as Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore have emerged over the years as major transshipment hubs for air cargo, aided by efficient cargo handling, simplified customs processes, value-added services, and strong connectivity. With the introduction of Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service, positioned to start the 24-hour economy, Ghana is set to become one of the major transshipment hubs in the world.

Economic growth and globalization continue to drive demand for air cargo. Today, air cargo remains a crucial facilitator of economic expansion, especially in developing markets. By enhancing trade, air cargo extends the global reach of businesses, enabling them to deliver products to distant markets more quickly and cost-effectively. Estimated global cargo revenue stands at 2.2 trillion dollars.

Goldstar Air will introduce passengers to regional cuisine and cultural specialties, working with celebrity chefs to develop in-flight menus from its catering department in Tamale. Dishes will be selected based on travel trends and routes, with recipes and preparation methods adjusted for optimal taste at 35,000 feet.

In-flight catering plays a key role in enhancing passenger experience, satisfaction, and comfort during air travel. By offering customized dining options, premium culinary experiences, and attentive service, Goldstar Air aims to create memorable journeys that resonate with travelers, strengthen brand identity, and uphold its reputation for excellence. The airline is committed to delivering an unparalleled catering experience, focused on innovation and quality.

The team of culinary professionals will be responsible for curating the food and beverage selections offered on flights. While menu options will be limited, they will be rotated based on departure locations and seasonal availability. The culinary team will also incorporate feedback from flight attendants and monitor food trends to ensure menus remain appealing, relevant, and aligned with passengers’ dietary preferences.

Ghanaian food and beverage companies stand to benefit as Goldstar Air introduces local delicacies on board, showcasing them to a global audience. Beverage options will be carefully selected to complement the meals and cater to passenger preferences.

Additionally, just as 5-star hotels and bed-and-breakfast establishments incorporate local dishes into their menus, hotels outside Ghana can also adopt this approach. Goldstar Air’s initiative aims to promote Ghanaian businesses on board its aircraft, and establish a global presence.

The aviation training school in Tamale will provide comprehensive aviation-related courses, covering initial, recurrent, advanced, and special operations training. Goldstar Air will operate with a strong emphasis on reliability, convenience, and flexibility.

Goldstar Air’s training school will utilize innovative techniques, modern resources, and a 24-hour service model to develop aviation professionals with the skills and expertise needed to excel in a rapidly evolving industry. The airline is committed to offering scholarships to underprivileged individuals in Northern Ghana, providing on-the-job training to help them become future aviation professionals.

The airline’s goal is to enhance aviation training by offering specialized support, including access to cutting-edge simulator technology, purpose-built training environments, and instruction from qualified professionals certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Goldstar Air will offer both initial and advanced aviation training for professional technicians, developed in collaboration with Boeing Company and the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association (MAMA). Training will begin with in-depth classroom instruction, followed by interactive, hands-on training to reinforce key lessons. This approach ensures the perfect balance between academic knowledge and practical experience, preparing aviation professionals for successful careers.

The aviation training school will create a multicultural learning environment, welcoming students from around the world. This intercultural learning experience will enable students to adapt seamlessly to working in different countries throughout their careers, including sharing the cockpit with pilots from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Tamale International Airport is a valuable asset to the Northern region; therefore, it is essential to train the youth to secure aviation jobs. The airport’s purpose extends beyond serving international passengers and aircraft, it must also generate economic opportunities for the local community through 24/7 auxiliary jobs around the airport.

The main reason for opening the international concourse at the airport is to create job opportunities for Northerners. Goldstar Air is the obvious choice to make, reset and start the 24-hour economy. As an economic tool, Goldstar Air understands how to generate income for people in the region through aviation, tourism, and other sectors, ultimately enhancing Ghana’s economic performance.

Airports are critical infrastructure assets; therefore, Ghana must strategically plan for the next 30 years regarding cargo operations. Most airports across the country will require designated cargo areas, but existing airports may face land constraints. The growing demand for terminal expansions, MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) facilities, engineering services, catering, and other aviation-related infrastructure will pose a significant challenge due to limited available space.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, is ambitious in providing both scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo air services. The airline initially aims to operate flights to North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The selected major originating cities from Ghana include Washington, Rhode Island, London, Dubai, Guangzhou, Toronto, Milan, Hamburg, Madrid, Rome, Düsseldorf, Lagos, Freetown, Banjul, Conakry, Dakar, Monrovia, and Abidjan. Where necessary, the airline will deploy direct, non-stop services, positioning Ghana as a key hub for intra-African trade and commerce.

