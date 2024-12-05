Goldstar Air’s 24-Hour Direct And Indirect Services To Create Well-paying Jobs

Remarkable airline Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana, and the belly of America’s 24-hour direct and indirect services from and within Ghana will create over two million well-paying job opportunities for Ghanaians, particularly the youth.

Goldstar Air is expecting a Safety Certificate (Air Operator’s Certificate) from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) when its new Certification Team is put together to take the airline through the remaining Phases.

The airline will start operations immediately after the aircraft inspection and issuance of the Safety Certificate from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority for scheduled and nonscheduled flights to West Africa and Intercontinental.

The Services sector continued to be the largest sector of the Ghanaian economy in 2024 Q2, with a share of 44.2 percent of GDP at basic prices.

Goldstar Air aims to revolutionize Ghana’s aviation and tourism industry and set new standards for safety, comfort, reliability, and on-time departures. The airline will be a powerful ambassador for Ghana’s products and services, improving the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) often hinges on enhancing various service sectors that drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve overall quality of life.

The aviation industry supports $3.5 trillion (4.1%) of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), if aviation were a country, it would rank 17th in size by GDP. That equates to the GDP of Indonesia and the Netherlands and supports 87.7 million jobs around the world.

Goldstar Air pledges its 24-hour direct and indirect services to Ghana, with all its strength and all expertise, and promises to hold in high esteem the heritage won for the nation through the blood and toil of our fathers and pledge in all things to uphold and play a crucial role in creating the over two million well-paying job opportunities in Ghana.

The 2023 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) report has revealed that over Two (2) million young people in Ghana, aged 15-35, are not in education, employment, or training (NEET).

According to the report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), females account for the majority, with 1.2 million compared to 715,691 males. The youth with Non-skilled labor can also take advantage of the airline’s courier services and apply to be part of the collection and delivery team, which will improve their standard of living.

The global economy is becoming more interdependent, therefore making the aviation industry more relevant, reliable, and one of the fastest means of transportation. The aviation industry directly generates employment opportunities within the airlines, air navigation services providers, and airport operators. Additionally, it creates jobs via the supply chain in the transportation of goods and services. Air transportation also plays an important role in tourism, contributing to economic growth, especially in developing countries such as Ghana.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will also be initiating a biweekly (2 weeks) employee pay structure in Ghana, which will align with other destinations’ salary structure to avoid employment discrimination and be the first of its kind in the aviation sector in the country.

The airline will create a more equitable company where every employee will have job security and, a decent life, and can own their dream houses right after receiving a fantastic job offer from Goldstar Air.

By focusing on expanding employment opportunities within the airline, stimulating related industries, investing in skill development, and engaging in community development, the airline will contribute significantly to the nation’s economic growth, as the airline wants to be recognized among the best one hundred (100) companies in Africa.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive of Goldstar Air Eric Bannerman, the airline’s extensive network will promote trade and investment and also generate benefits beyond the individual user. It will improve efficiency and productivity for Ghana’s economy by connecting firms to a greater number of potential markets and a wider range of potential suppliers.

Policymakers must understand that a well-designed air transport network will generate tremendous economic benefits, not just for its users, but also as a facilitator of growth and investment across the wider economy. The airline will also focus on Ghana’s central global location and rich resources to make the country highly marketable and attractive to international travelers and investors.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour direct and indirect services initiative, where businesses and services operate around the clock, will bring significant economic benefits. By catering to diverse consumer needs and optimizing resource utilization, the airline’s strategic steps will position Ghana as a premier aviation hub in Africa.

The extended service hours for the airline are for other businesses to operate 24/7/365 and serve more customers, leading to increased sales and revenue. This is especially beneficial for industries such as retail, hospitality, and healthcare, where consumer demand is constant. In a globalized economy, a 24-hour work schedule enables businesses to engage with international markets across different time zones, expanding their reach and customer base.

The airline’s 24-hour service will reduce the cost of Ghanaian Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage by giving pilgrims the cheapest base fares through the airline’s 24-hour service strategic economic development.

In addition to the airline base fare for pilgrims, another aspect that could help bring the airfare further down is for the government of Ghana to waive or reduce the tax component of the package for the pilgrims.

The airline will make the Hajj pilgrimage more affordable and will help fulfill a fundamental religious obligation for Muslims. With departures from five airports in Ghana for the Pilgrims, ground transportation to get to the airport within the community will reduce the cost and there will also be no hajj village as a hidden cost, as well as feeding in Ghana before departure.

The natural increment of cost of Ghanaian Hajj Pilgrims, coursed by the exchange rate is that when the cedi depreciates against the dollar then there is an automatic increase in the price of the cost of Pilgrims because the cost component is charged in dollars and converted into Cedis.

The exchange rate of GHS12 to a dollar for the 2024 Hajj fee for Ghanaian Pilgrims to Mecca determined the value of $6,250 for each Pilgrim and the equivalent was GHS75,000 constantly changing as currencies are traded on the foreign exchange (forex) market.

Currently in this same year with the exchange rate currently GHS16 to a dollar, the same $6,250 Hajj fee will be the equivalent of GHS100,000 and the cedi keeps on depreciating against the dollar. The exchange rate between any two currencies is commonly determined by interest rates, economic activity, gross domestic product, and the unemployment rate in each of the countries.

In the future government must assist the Ghana Hajj board in reviewing the tax component for the pilgrimage, since Goldstar Air will always give the Pilgrims the cheapest base fare to embark on their Holy pilgrimage. Lobbying for government subsidies or incentives to support affordable Hajj travel can help reduce fares.

In accordance with the leadership’s directives to offer the Pilgrims, who are the “Guests of God”, Goldstar Air will provide them with the best services and with all attention and convenience to enable them to fulfill their religious duties with ease and in comfort and return to Ghana safely.

The Ghana Hajj Board fee for Ghanaian pilgrims to Mecca this year was $6,250 or Ghana cedis equivalent of Ghc75,000. The package includes a visa, feeding, accommodation, internal transportation, and a return flight from Ghana to Saudi Arabia.

According to Mr. Bannerman, the Hajj pilgrimage must be made affordable to all Muslims, because it is a religious obligation to satisfy one soul for a spiritual uplift mentality of Muslims, but all can be achieved with a sound economy and exchange rate. The country is facing a high exchange rate of 16 cedis to a dollar and the airline’s international operations will bring in foreign exchange to drop the Hajj fares drastically and strengthen the currency.

Goldstar Air, the Wings of Ghana, and Belly of America will be in partnership with travel and tour agencies across the land, by providing them with our ticket sales, including information on our ticketing and tour packages.

The primary role of a travel agent is to help people make travel arrangements, which include booking flights, hotels, sightseeing tours, and making dining recommendations. Travel agent assesses each customer’s unique needs, preferences, and budget to ensure their trip goes as smoothly as possible.

Several factors determine travel agents’ salary, including location, level of education, certifications, years of experience, and the specific company they are working for. In line with this, Goldstar Air proposes reasonable commissions for travel agents and delightful opportunities for all our airline employees. This will initiate three-month salary savings for each junior staff, which will enable them to purchase imported used cars and make their movement to and from work easier to maintain high-level operations and deliver good services.

The airline will give special attention to travel and tour agencies to enhance the quality of Ghana’s economic transformation. This sustainable partnership is in connection with massive job creation, reduced poverty, and a foreign exchange earner for Ghana, which makes the airline the economic tool of the country.

Goldstar Air will grant accreditation to travel agencies that will enable them to access the airline’s inventory, accept payments, and issue tickets 24/7 on the airline’s behalf. The airline will use travel agents as an arm of its distribution system, and agents must always interact with our sales team to book group travel for their clients.

Presently, with Ghana knee-deep in a challenging economic environment, more than 90 percent of the travel agencies in Ghana do not have an international billing or distribution system because of the fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) bank guarantee, so Goldstar Air will introduce a billing or distribution system that will accept any deposit amount agents prefer to make to issue tickets against and this will come as a relief to them. The airline will also offer Ghana tour operators competitive air tickets to their clients, ensuring customer satisfaction always.

As part of Goldstar Air, the Wings of Ghana and Belly of America initiative to build travel agencies for them to provide employment and also to avoid the fifty thousand dollars ($50,000) bank guarantee, the airline has pledged to offer some seed money to travel agencies that have registered with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for over a year and that the agencies must be willing to apply for Goldstar Air’s distribution system or local billing system and pay the same amount or more to sell our tickets.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is now forecasting that the global airline industry will this year exceed the profitability it achieved in 2023, although it notes that margins remain thin.

Global airlines are expected to record a combined net profit of $30.5 billion this year, versus the $27.4 billion estimated to have recorded in 2023. International Air Transport Association said at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Dubai on 3 June, that the revised projection represents an improvement from the $25.7 billion industry association forecasted for 2024 in December 2023.

The expected aggregate net profit of $30.5 billion in 2024 is a great achievement considering the recent deep pandemic losses.

Ground transportation is integral to the air travel experience, providing essential connectivity between airports, terminals, and surrounding areas. Goldstar Air will offer 24-hour diverse transportation options tailored to meet the needs of passengers, crew, airport personnel, and disability tourists.

Goldstar Air ground transportation services will play a vital role in ensuring the efficiency, accessibility, and convenience of our air travel operations in Ghana with the airline app-based ride services. As airports continue to evolve and expand, the development of robust and sustainable ground transportation systems remains essential for enhancing the overall travel experience and supporting the continued growth and success of the aviation industry.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour app-based ride is a shift from traditional taxi staging and virtual queue, allowing drivers to avoid a physical line of cars. When it comes to airport transportation to and from any airport in Ghana, the airline app-based ride services will be the go-to choice for many travelers and will include wheelchair services. The services will offer convenient door-to-door transport, ensuring you reach your destination safely and efficiently. With Goldstar Air’s advanced technology, booking a ride will be just a few taps away.

Our 24-hour meet and greet services have also been designed by the airline on the app-based ride and our website when making flight bookings and will eliminate the stress by providing dedicated staff who will assist you from the moment you step off the plane or from your pickup to the airport. From baggage handling to assisting passengers through customs and immigration, these professionals will ensure a smooth and seamless transition from the airport to and from your desired destination, whether traveling alone, with family, or for business purposes, experiencing your destination’s culture and beauty.

In 2022, the United States transportation system served 333 million U.S. residents residing in 124 million households, including people who may not own vehicles, and millions of foreign visitors. The airport ground transportation market is on an upward trajectory, foreseen to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.60% from 2024 to 2034.

Goldstar Air, 24-hour direct and indirect service will segment class of passengers who in other countries are made to wait in the transit facility on the airside until they are due to fly again and will be working with the Ghana Immigration Service to treat passengers whose destination is not Ghana differently and who will be at the airside to be able to tour some parts of the country whiles on transit, not to obtain a visa or follow other procedures like other passengers whose final destination is Ghana and this will create more jobs for the ground transportation and part of the airline over two million job opportunities. What is usually obtained is that if the passengers are not leaving the airport, they do not need a visa because they are in transit.

To benefit from the West Africa hub or Gateway to West Africa, the country must include transit facilities and immigration should adopt a new policy that recognizes transit passengers. Goldstar Air will have transit facilities where our passengers will stay until they board their next flight, as Goldstar Air’s vision extends to operating over one hundred aircraft and generating sustainable job opportunities for Ghanaians to connect African businesses and capitalize on the opportunity presented by the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), by improving ground transportation at the various airports in Ghana.

The expansion of 24-hour cargo and courier services facilitates the export of Ghanaian products and will create jobs in logistics, warehousing, and transportation and these positions offer competitive wages and career growth opportunities. The airline will provide 24-hour global cargo and courier services with the airline’s unique app, phones, electric vehicles, and Okada (Motorbikes), to create job opportunities for the youth.

The courier services market size has grown strongly in recent years. It has grown from $438.5 billion in 2023 to $466.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization, the e-commerce boom, supply chain integration, and regulatory changes.

The mail cargo segment plays a pivotal role in the worldwide postal and parcel delivery network. It guarantees the prompt delivery of letters, documents, and packages to their intended destinations. Air freight handles approximately 328 billion letters and 7.4 billion packages annually, making mail cargo the most significant percentage of air shipment loads.

In 2023, United States couriers and messengers generated 136.6 billion U.S. dollars in operating revenue, therefore, Goldstar Air wants to position Ghana to walk the same path. The airline courier service business plan only is an extension of Goldstar Air’s cargo department and will follow the second-largest private employer and the largest warehouse operator in the United States operational model with 1,541,000 employees and, a massive distribution network with a reported Thirty Billion US Dollars ($30B) in profits in 2023.

The airline will be working with manufacturers and online retailers and adapting to various market dynamics through innovation and aggressive marketing and distribution, keeping in mind the cargo department.

Goldstar Air 24-hour dispatch riders and drivers will undergo a background check from the Ghana police, certification, and training from the airline’s security department, as part of over two million job opportunities. Airports are busy places with heightened security, controlled access points, unpredictable traffic patterns, and specific regulations, policies, and procedures that govern the pickup and delivery of items. When transporting items to, from, or within Ghana airports, it will be vital to use the Goldstar Air app-ride service with intimately familiar with the airports and experienced certified drivers and riders and the airline will work closely with the Ghana police service to maintain law and order.

The airline will prioritize Ghana Post cargo to ensure a seamless and frictionless experience, allowing us to focus on growing our businesses and driving year-over-year growth. This includes offering pickup and delivery services directly to about 360 Ghana Post outlets, with stop-by-stop tracking available 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our partnership with Ghana Post aims to emulate the strategy of the United States Postal Service, the second-largest employer in the United States with 525,469 career employees and 114,623 non-career employees as of 2023. United States Postal Service revenue in the most recently reported quarter was $19.8 billion.

The 24-hour service such as line maintenance, ground operations, baggage handling, ticketing, and customer service operate round the clock, requiring a substantial workforce to manage these tasks, which will offer competitive salaries and benefits and promote Ghana as a top tourist and destination, this will increase the service demand for hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and local guides. This stimulates the tourism sector, creating numerous well-paying jobs.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the airline’s commitment to providing 24-hour direct and indirect services plays a crucial role in creating well-paying jobs in Ghana. By focusing on expanding employment opportunities within the airline, stimulating related industries, investing in skill development, and engaging in community development, Goldstar Air contributes significantly to the nation’s economic growth. Through these efforts, the airline not only enhances its operational efficiency but also drives sustainable development and prosperity for Ghana.

Goldstar Air has signed an agreement with an Aviation and Electric Vehicle (EV) charger manufacturing company to distribute and install the chargers at vantage points, including all airports in Ghana, malls, rest stops, and filling stations to enable our fleet to operate consistently and at private homes.

Ghana airports can and will play a pivotal in accommodating EV infrastructure. Airports are emerging as key hubs for EV charging, aligning with broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner modes of travel. Airports serve as major transportation hubs, attracting thousands of passengers daily.

Providing Electric Vehicle charging stations at Ghana airports will also enable EV owners to charge their vehicles while they travel, whether it is for a short trip or an extended stay. This will eliminate range anxiety and will encourage more people to choose electric vehicles for their journeys, including those renting cars.

Electric bikes, or e-bikes (Okada), have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their convenience, sustainability, and health benefits. One of the main components of an e-bike is the battery, which powers the electric motor and allows the bike to function. With Goldstar Air providing electric charging at vantage points around the country for the airline’s courier service e-bikes and the public, it will make the e-bikes very effective, because without a charged battery, the e-bikes would not be able to go very far.

Airport EV charging will support the growth of electric vehicle fleets for Ghana airport operations. Many airports are now integrating Electric vehicles into their ground transportation fleets. Investing in charging infrastructure can help airports ensure their electric fleets remain operational with minimal downtime.

Beyond practical applications, Ghana airport’s EV charging will be a visible symbol of sustainability and innovation. Airports are often considered gateways to cities and regions, and showcasing EV charging infrastructure at Ghana airports will send a powerful message about a commitment to environmental stewardship. This ultimate hope is that this visible commitment will inspire travelers and businesses to adopt more sustainable practices and contribute to both EV adoption and infrastructure development.

Goldstar Air has applied to lease the Kotoka International Airport (ACC) Terminal Two (2) building to use it as the airline’s main hub, which is underutilized. The airline will build modern passenger boarding bridges, duty-free shops, gyms, saloons, offices, and beautiful convenient customer-centric experiences for departing and arriving passengers and breaking new grounds for job opportunities for the youth in aviation and part of the commitment to support government efforts to ensure the enhancement of all airports in Ghana.

The Tamale International Airport (TML) will be a pivotal hub for Goldstar Air’s Cargo Village, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Aviation Training School, and unique Aviation Catering Services. Plans are underway to operate international passenger and cargo flights to and from the Sahel region and Hajj flights. Given the increasing popularity and demand for fresh fruits and vegetables year-round, Goldstar Air will prioritize the transportation of perishable goods by air from the Tamale International Airport. The airline will always ensure appropriate packing and handling of the perishable goods and deliver them in good condition with shorter travel times and controlled temperatures.

Wa Airport is the fifth busiest commercial airport in Ghana and the third longest airport runway in Ghana. Goldstar Air will soon initiate Hajj and charter flights to and from the Wa Airport (WZA) in the Upper West Region of Ghana. The Wa Airport in the North-Western part of Ghana is strategic for the country and is bordered by the Upper East Region to the east, the Northern Region to the south, and Burkina Faso to the west and north.

The airline is set to revitalize Ho Airport (HZO) in the Volta Region and an innovative approach to develop an industrial zone that will attract more passengers to the airport and stimulate high-quality economic growth in the region and across the nation. By promoting ‘Destination Volta’ Goldstar Air aims to showcase Ho airport to the world and transform the region into a premier tourist destination and one of the world’s most visited tourist sites and industrial zone.

Goldstar Air wants to reassure the Ghanaian traveling population that the current 1,981-meter runway at the Kumasi Prempeh 1 International Airport (KMS) will be enough and safe for our narrow-body aircraft to fly direct to and from our European destinations and Saudi Arabia (Hajj Pilgrimage) until the runway is expanded to accommodate our wide-body aircraft to and from Asia and North America. Goldstar Air wants to reassure the Ghanaian traveling population that the current 1,981-meter runway at the Kumasi Prempeh 1 International Airport (KMS) will be enough and safe for our narrow-body aircraft to fly direct to and from our European destinations and Saudi Arabia (Hajj Pilgrimage) until the runway is expanded to accommodate our wide-body aircraft to and from Asia and North America.

To make Kumasi Airport now Kumasi Prempeh 1 International Airport (KMS) useful for the region, the youth must be trained to get jobs to benefit Asanteman, because it is not only about opening the airport for international passengers and aircraft but also for the local people. Kumasi Airport city and the region will benefit from the Airline’s 24/7/365 economy-axillary jobs around the airport. The main reason for opening the international concourse at the airport is for Asanteman to get jobs and Goldstar Air is the obvious choice to make it happen.

Sunyani Airport, located in the heart of Ghana’s Brong-Ahafo region, has the potential to become a bustling hub for both domestic and international passengers. Goldstar Air, with its commitment to enhancing air travel in the country, will play a pivotal role in increasing passenger traffic at Sunyani, known for its beautiful landscapes including the Kintampo Waterfalls and Tano River. The airline will collaborate with local tourism boards to create attractive local packages that highlight these attractions. Marketing campaigns will be launched to promote Sunyani as a must-visit destination targeting international tourists.

Goldstar Air is committed to significantly contributing to Ghana’s economic growth by offering innovative and ambitious pragmatic 24-hour direct and indirect strategic services that will create more job opportunities. By strategically focusing on various sectors, Goldstar Air not only aims to enhance its operational efficiency but also to boost employment opportunities, skill development, and overall economic prosperity.

The adoption of a 24-hour work schedule has significantly impacted the economics of major countries like the United Kingdom, China, France, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and the United States. By operating around the clock, businesses and services can boost productivity, enhance customer satisfaction, and foster economic growth.

Examining the worth of some global market revenues, such as Aviation ($3.5 Trillion ), Chocolate ($150 Billion), Tourism ($8.8 Trillion), Gold ($100 Billion), Fashion ($3 Trillion), Beauty and Makeup ($700 Billion ), Movies and Entertainment ($100.38 Billion), Cargo ($2.2 Trillion ), Music Copyright ($45.5 Billion), Courier ($466.79 Billion) Aviation Insurance($4.51 Billion), Maintenance Repair Overhaul ($104 Billion), In-flight Catering ($22 Billion), Ghana can seriously tap into these income streams and in a matter of twelve (12) to thirty-six (36) months, the country can pay off its debt of over $50.9 Billion.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America is ambitious of providing scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo air service initially to North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The airline has chosen Washington, Rhode Island, London, Dubai, Guangzhou, Toronto, Milan, Hamburg, Madrid, Rome, Düsseldorf, Lagos, Freetown, Banjul, Conakry, Dakar, Monrovia, and Abidjan from Ghana, as major originating cities for our initial operations. Direct non-stop services will be deployed where necessary.

Goldstar Air, Ghana’s economic tool has the potential to unlock the current economic crisis and reduce the high inflationary rate facing the country. The airline will also create over two million well-paying job opportunities for Ghanaians and this job creation projection is very moderate since there are other sectors that will also benefit indirectly. Giving confidence in the economy, the airline is the key driver of business expansion and sustainable job growth.