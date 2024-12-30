Goldstar Air’s New Year Vision for Takeoff in 2025

As we step into the new year, Goldstar Air, a Ghanaian and United States registered company, is poised to drive transformative growth for Ghana’s economy.

Through the airline 24-hour operational service, innovative strategies, and unwavering commitment to excellence, Goldstar Air aims to create significant economic opportunities in 2025, empowering Ghana to reach new heights in the aviation sector and beyond.

Empowering the 24-hour economy requires a dynamic and multifaceted approach that combines strategic partnerships with key sectors, the promotion of innovation, and a commitment to fostering inclusive growth.

Goldstar Air is ready to take-off and lead the way in 2025, offering a redefined travel experience that prioritizes comfort, efficiency, and the satisfaction of our valued passengers.

Together, we aim to set new standards in the aviation industry and contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic transformation.

The airline aims to elevate Ghana’s aviation industry to the same level as leading international aviation companies.

The airline is building a strong foundation to ensure sustainability for decades and centuries to come, creating abundant job opportunities, especially for the youth of Ghana.

Goldstar Air is set to become a catalyst for economic growth by creating over two million direct and indirect employment opportunities, with a special focus on empowering Ghanaian youth.

The airline is excited to unveil its ambitious vision for 2025, aimed at revolutionizing the aviation industry while fostering national development and progress.

The airline recognizes innovation as a cornerstone for enhancing its operations and delivering an exceptional travel experience. In 2025, flying to and from Ghana will take on a new dimension as the airline embraces advanced technologies and streamlined processes to transform air travel.

These innovations aim to improve passenger convenience, operational efficiency, and overall service quality, ensuring a seamless journey for every traveler.

Part of Goldstar Air’s roadmap is to help elevate Ghana’s global standing in the coming year, with plans to make 2025 a milestone year for the airline. As the airline steps into the new year, Ghana stands poised to embrace opportunities and implement strategies to promote trade and investment that will drive economic growth and development.

Goldstar Air has been issued an Air Carrier License by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and is expecting a Safety Certificate (Air Operator’s Certificate) from GCAA, when their new Certification Team is assembled to take the airline through the remaining phases.

The issuance of the Safety Certificate will grant Goldstar Air operational control to manage its own aircraft and provide Ghanaians with full control over the airline’s operations. This will also enable the airline to finalize arrangements for codeshare flights, serving all federal states in the United States of America and other countries.

Goldstar Air, the Wings of Ghana and the Belly of America, will be initiating a biweekly (every two weeks) employee pay structure in Ghana. This initiative will align with salary structures in other destinations to prevent employment discrimination and will be the first of its kind in Ghana’s aviation sector.

Direct job opportunities that Ghanaians will benefit from at the airline include positions such as pilots, cabin crew, counter agents, tour operators, country managers, station managers, accountants, flight dispatchers, drivers, marketing personnel, cleaners, IT managers, air marshals, cargo agents, catering services, security staff, district sales managers, chefs, aviation attorneys, uniform designers, barbers, hairstylists, makeup artists, ramp service agents, farmers, cooks, courier service providers, fuel suppliers, and maintenance workers.

The airline will provide a diverse range of employment opportunities.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour Job-Creating Initiative is a visionary approach that promises to transform Ghana’s aviation industry and empower the youth.

By providing diverse employment opportunities and fostering a passion for aviation, the initiative will spark a renewed interest in the field among young people.

Additionally, by promoting innovation and sustainability, Goldstar Air is set to inspire and nurture the next generation of aviation professionals, driving economic growth and creating a brighter, more prosperous future for Ghana To ensure that young people are well-prepared for these roles, Goldstar Air will offer apprenticeships and comprehensive training programs.

These programs will provide hands-on experience and mentorship, allowing young people to develop the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their chosen careers.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour Service will offer a range of opportunities to Ghanaian youth that will help them soar, providing them with the tools and skills to become the best leaders they can be and well paying jobs.

The Ghanaian youth will also make an impact by networking with industry-leading professionals, which will elevate their journey to the skies. Goldstar Air represents the start of a new aviation adventure in the country.

By offering the youth a wide range of career paths, training programs, and opportunities for international exposure and innovation, Goldstar Air will play a crucial role in empowering them. These opportunities will not only help young individuals build rewarding careers but also contribute to the overall growth and development of the aviation industry.

According to Eric Bannerman, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, the airline’s aircraft registration pattern, which will be on the Ghana registry, will be dedicated to dignitaries and famous tourist sites.

Documentaries highlighting the achievements of these individuals and sites will be showcased on the designated aircraft screens during takeoff and landing. As a flag carrier, the airline’s vision is to operate a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircraft to a network of more than ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Goldstar Air aims to be recognized among the best one hundred (100) companies in Africa.

Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America, will operate 24-hour service, offering both scheduled and non-scheduled flights from Ghana initially to eighteen destinations worldwide. The airline is committed to safety, security, integrity, innovation, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth.

Goldstar has applied to lease Terminal Two (2) of the Kotoka International Airport (ACC) to use it as the airline’s main hub, as the terminal is currently underutilized. The airline plans to build modern passenger boarding bridges, duty-free shops, gyms, salons, offices, and provide beautiful, convenient, customer-centric experiences for both departing and arriving passengers.

Additionally, this initiative will create new job opportunities for youth in aviation, in line with the company’s commitment to support government efforts to enhance all airports in Ghana.

The Tamale International Airport (TML) will serve as a pivotal hub for our airline’s cargo, maintenance, unique catering and training facilities. Plans are underway to operate international passenger and cargo flights to and from the Sahel region, as well as Hajj flights.

Given the increasing popularity and year-round demand for fresh fruits and vegetables, Goldstar Air will prioritize the transportation of perishable goods by air from Tamale International Airport.

The airline will ensure appropriate packing and handling of perishable goods, delivering them in optimal condition with shorter travel times and controlled temperatures.

Wa Airport is the fifth busiest commercial airport in Ghana and boasts the third-longest runway in the country.

Goldstar Air will soon initiate non-scheduled and Hajj flights to and from Wa Airport (WZA) in the Upper West Region of Ghana. The airport is operated by the Ghana Airports Company Limited. The Upper West Region is located in the

northwestern part of Ghana, bordered by the Upper East Region to the east, the Northern Region to the south, and Burkina Faso to the west and north.

The airline is set to revitalize Ho Airport (HZO) in the Volta Region. Its innovative approach to development will not only attract more passengers to the airport but also stimulate high-quality economic growth in the region and across the nation. By promoting “Destination Volta,” Goldstar Air aims to showcase Ho Airport to the world and transform the region into an industrial zone, a premier tourist destination, and one of the world’s most visited tourist sites.

Goldstar Air assures the Ghanaian traveling population that the current 1,981-meter runway at the Kumasi Prempeh 1 International Airport (KMS) will be sufficient and safe for its narrow-body aircraft to fly directly to and from European destinations and Saudi Arabia (Hajj Pilgrimage).

This will remain the case until the runway expansion is completed to accommodate wide-body aircraft traveling to and from Asia, and North America.

To maximize the potential of Kumasi Prempeh 1 International Airport (KMS), it is essential to train the youth for employment opportunities that will benefit Asanteman. Opening the airport is not only about accommodating international passengers and aircraft but also about creating a thriving local economy.

This includes airport city developments and auxiliary jobs around the airport that can benefit the entire region. Goldstar Air is committed to making this vision a reality.

Sunyani Airport, located in the heart of Ghana’s Brong-Ahafo region, has significant potential to become a bustling hub for both domestic and international passengers.

Goldstar Air, with its dedication to enhancing air travel in the country, will play a pivotal role in increasing passenger traffic at Sunyani.

Known for its beautiful landscapes, including the Kintampo Waterfalls and Tano River, the region offers immense tourism opportunities. The airline will collaborate with local tourism boards to create attractive packages that highlight these attractions. Marketing campaigns will also be launched to promote Sunyani as a must-visit destination for international tourists.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the airline has introduced Afrik Allianz, a multi-modal single air transportation alliance connecting Africa and beyond. Providing seamless connectivity is fundamental to improving the customer experience when flying with us globally.

Therefore, Goldstar Air is collaborating with other airlines to launch Afrik Allianz, an alliance aimed at expanding routes, sharing resources, and establishing a seamless travel experience.

International passengers will benefit from access to multiple destinations and more convenient airway connections.

Afrik Allianz aims to facilitate intra-regional trade and integration through the movement of goods, services, and people, establishing multi-modal transportation networks that

connect over 121 airports across Africa and other continents. To maintain lower operational costs, members of Afrik Allianz will share resources and essential facilities, such as lounges, terminal space, ground handling services, maintenance bases, common marketing programs, and IT systems. This collaboration will reduce overall costs while ensuring a consistent level of service.

As part of Goldstar Air, the Wings of Ghana and Belly of America initiatives to empower travel agencies, the airline has pledged to offer seed money to agencies that have been registered with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) for over a year.

These agencies must apply for Goldstar Air’s distribution or local billing system and commit to paying an equivalent or greater amount to sell the airline’s tickets.

This initiative aims to provide employment while also eliminating the $50,000 bank guarantee requirement for international distribution or billing system.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will globalize eight (8) Ghanaian traditional products to enhance market access and improve Ghana’s economy.

The products to be promoted include Ghana’s Golden Tree Chocolate (bar, pebbles, and drink), Ghanaian gold ornaments, Kente cloth, Ghanaian textiles (Kaba), Ghanaian music, Ghanaian movies (Ghallywood), Ghanaian festivals, and local beads. These products have the potential to create over two million job opportunities for Ghanaians.

The airline’s promotion of these eight products represents eight pathways to alleviating Ghana’s economic challenges.

This initiative will contribute to the prosperity of the citizenry and improve their quality of life, making these products essential to achieving economic independence and a better standard of living for all Ghanaians.

Ghana is the host country for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Consequently, Goldstar Air’s operations from Ghana will support the creation of a continent-wide market encompassing 54 countries, with a population of over 1.3 billion people and a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion.

With Ghana’s strategic position, the country has a significant opportunity to assert itself on the global economic stage. Goldstar Air intends to help the country capitalize on the opportunities presented by the AfCFTA, which includes access to 44 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Africa.

Goldstar Air is committed to supporting and boosting the cocoa industry by making Golden Tree Chocolates a brand identity.

Hot chocolate drinks and a compulsory chocolate bar will be served as a dessert and souvenir on board all our aircraft.

This initiative will add value, enhance the brand, and generate more revenue for Ghana. Additionally, the airline plans to partner with local processing companies to ensure a significant portion of Ghana’s cocoa beans are processed locally into cocoa powder for both export and domestic consumption.

As the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, Ghana has historically relied on exporting raw cocoa beans, missing out on the economic benefits of local processing.

Goldstar Air aims to change this narrative by providing the necessary foreign exchange to support this initiative and a reliable, efficient transportation solution for processed cocoa products.

The global chocolate industry, valued at over $150 billion, is projected to exceed $180 billion by 2026. However, the two leading West African cocoa producers, including Ghana, currently receive less than $6 billion of this value.

To address this disparity, Goldstar Air plans to foster collaborations with cocoa industry experts to enhance chocolate manufacturing processes, increasing production for export and maximizing Ghana’s share of the global market.

Goldstar Air will depend on a robust print procurement strategy to ensure efficiency in printing boarding passes, inflight magazines, baggage tags, and various other documents necessary to keep its 24/7 operations running smoothly.

Every checked bag will require a printed tag for identification and tracking.

In 2023, the global airline boarding pass market was valued at $4.8 billion and is projected to reach $9.1 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%. The demand for airline boarding passes is expected to rise significantly due to increasing air travel demand and the growing adoption of self-service check-in kiosks.

Goldstar Air aims to become a significant contributor to Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by promoting the country’s creative arts and culture as a means of economic development.

The airline plans to globalize Ghanaian music and movies by showcasing them on board its aircraft and promoting them at international events.

The global in-flight entertainment (IFE) market, valued at $6.01 billion in 2022, is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% to reach $9.46 billion by 2028. Ghana’s movie and music industry, including Kumawood movies, stand to benefit from this growing market, driven by the increasing number of air passengers worldwide.

Goldstar Air will also arrange international events for the creative arts industry as part of its job creation initiative, aiming to generate over 2 million direct jobs and indirect jobs for Ghanaians.Kumawood classics, old highlife music, and Ghanaian gospel music will be featured in the inflight entertainment system to provide passengers with a diverse selection of movies and music videos.

This initiative will significantly benefit producers by generating revenue from their older works and providing them with a renewed audience. Additionally, the airline plans to honor living legends in the industry, celebrating their contributions to Ghana’s cultural heritage.

The largest international airlines sometimes pay more than $90,000 for a license to show a single movie over two or three months. These airlines typically feature up to 100 movies at a time, compared to only 10 or 12 movies two decades ago.

In the United States, airlines pay a flat fee each time a passenger watches a movie. Some airlines spend as much as $20 million annually on content.

Goldstar Air will introduce Ghanaian dialects such as Ewe, Akan, Hausa, Ga-Dangme, Dagbani, and others on board flights to and from all destinations.

For the first time, Ghanaian languages will make a significant impact on the international stage when Goldstar Air begins operations. Every flight will incorporate some local languages, showcasing Ghana’s native culture and creating a unique identity for the airline. Using mother tongues not only strengthens bonds among people but also enhances business transactions by serving as an effective medium for communication and networking.

Considering Ghana’s developmental needs, it is crucial to advance the aviation sector to bridge critical savings and investment gaps. Goldstar Air’s strategic relationships with Boeing company, the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association, and incentives from Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI), Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport (PVD), Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), and Glasgow International Airport (GLA), among others, make the airline an ideal choice for Ghana’s “Beyond Aid” agenda. Goldstar Air also offers solutions to address cedi depreciation and serves as a powerful economic tool to provide substantial relief to the country.

Goldstar Air’s vision for 2025 focuses on innovation, sustainability, customer satisfaction, and growth.

As the airline prepares for an exciting new year, it looks forward to implementing these initiatives to provide passengers with an unmatched travel experience. We are grateful to our loyal partners for being part of the Goldstar Air family. Together, we will soar to new heights and make 2025 a year of remarkable achievements and unforgettable journeys.

As 2025 unfolds, Goldstar Air and Ghana stand on the threshold of transformative economic growth by investing in aviation, agriculture, industrialization, infrastructure, tourism, education, and innovation This journey will be made possible through the combined efforts of the government, private sector, and citizens, paving the way for a prosperous future.