Reputable airline Goldstar Air, a Ghanaian and United States-based company, will introduce exclusive annual Christmas packages under the trademark ‘Bronyah’ for its valued passengers.

The airline’s 24-hour service will serve as an economic tool for Ghana and aspires to rank among the top one hundred companies on the African continent.

Goldstar Air is projecting a fleet of more than one hundred (100) modern aircraft serving a network of over ninety (90) key business and leisure destinations.

This will represent a massive investment and economic development for Ghana, creating over two million direct and indirect job opportunities for Ghanaians, especially the youth.

In 2025, the airline’s 24-hour service will operate both scheduled and non-scheduled flights from Ghana to destinations within West Africa and on intercontinental routes, as licensed by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The airline wants to extend its warmest wishes to you and your loved ones during this festive season. This Christmas, we celebrate not only the joy of the season but also the incredible journey we will share with you throughout the next year.

Goldstar Air is excited to announce the launch of its special annual Christmas trademark packages, ‘Bronyah’, inspired by the local Ghanaian language.

These packages are designed to offer passengers a unique and delightful holiday experience, making the season even more

The Bronyah packages have been designed by the airline to cater to a variety of travel preferences and needs each Christmas, ensuring that every passenger enjoys the perfect holiday getaway.

Goldstar Air is committed to making your journey as memorable as your destination. The Bronyah packages include special in-flight experiences, such as festive meals, Christmas-themed entertainment, and holiday gifts for all passengers.

Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service will prioritize all sectors of Ghana’s economy and is determined to produce record revenue, comparable to some airlines in the United States that generated gross profits of over $11 billion in 2022 and over $14 billion in 2023, showing an increase in capacity year-over-year.

The airline will collaborate with stakeholders to provide travelers with an all-in-one package for flights, travel insurance, access to thousands of hotel properties, and car rentals, unlocking even more flexibility and savings for the ‘Bronyah’ program.

Goldstar Air’s introduction of the Bronyah packages is part of its commitment to spreading joy and making holiday travel more magical.

As part of Goldstar Air’s 24-hour service to promote ‘Bronyah,’ the airline will also introduce discounted child fares under the initiative ‘Home Sweet Home.’ This program is designed for Ghanaian families in the diaspora, enabling them to bring their children to visit Ghana at least twice a year.

The initiative aims to encourage children to consider acquiring Ghanaian citizenship and fostering a stronger connection to the country.

In the future, the children can collaborate significantly with their local communities to boost development and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for a better Ghana.

This will also make the kids more empathetic toward cultural differences, helping them adapt to changing situations, and it can even shape their linguistic development.

To make the Christmas holiday even more special, Goldstar Air’s trademark Bronyah packages will include free tickets each year for selected senior citizens to travel to destinations of their choice. This initiative aims to create unforgettable memories for senior citizens, bringing a touch of hospitality to the festive season.

Travel has the potential to teach children about similarities with others and lays a strong foundation, especially in their early years. Traveling and educating children about their native languages and their roles as citizens of the world ensures they will retain these lessons into adulthood.

When someone begins a habit or tradition early in life, it becomes the foundation through which they view the world for the rest of their lives.

The Bronyah packages will include extras such as free breakfast, airport transfers, upgraded accommodations, and the option to customize your trip by adding services.

These added features contribute to a worry-free vacation, where all you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy every moment of your trip.

Goldstar Air is filled with excitement and gratitude as we share this Christmas message with you and are eager to embark on this journey together, making every flight a memorable experience.

According to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldstar Air, Eric Bannerman, the airline is poised to make Ghana a preferred global destination for trade, investment, travel, and transit.

The airline’s overarching objectives are aligned with fostering economic growth, generating sustainable employment opportunities, and positioning Ghana as a prominent hub for aviation and tourism.

Goldstar Air will focus on and leverage Ghana as the center of the world and a gateway to West Africa to deliver strong revenue performance, which will also be driven by continued strength in demand.

While almost all airports around the world continue to operate on Christmas Day to meet travel demand, there is one notable exception: Ireland’s Dublin Airport.

Unlike most major international airports that remain open, Dublin Airport fully shuts down on December 25th, the only day it closes year-round. However, a skeleton team remains on duty that day, including the airport’s Fire and Rescue and Airport Police.

According to Airlines for America (A4A), U.S. airlines are expecting record air travel throughout the Christmas holiday season, with more than 54 million passengers expected to fly on U.S. carriers from Thursday, December 19 to Monday, January 6.

United States carriers are prepared to fly more than 2.8 million passengers per day on average, up 6 percent from last year’s holiday period.

To meet this demand, U.S. airlines are offering 140,000 more seats each day than they did during the 2023 Winter holiday period.

Airlines for America expects the busiest days for flying will be Friday, December 20; Sunday, December 22; Thursday, December 26; Friday, December 27; and Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Airlines for America member carriers are also working around the clock to move packages (including holiday gifts) across the country and around the world this holiday season.

U.S. airlines transport more than 60,000 tons of goods daily, including high-value electronics, clothing, household goods, fresh food and flowers, live animals, medical supplies and the perfect gift for a loved one.

“This Christmas holiday travel season is expected to be one of the busiest ever, and U.S. airlines have been diligently preparing to ensure passengers and cargo reach their destinations safely and on time,” said Rebecca Spicer, A4A’s Senior Vice President of Communications. “We’re incredibly grateful for the commitment of employees who work every day to connect millions of travelers and deliver goods.”

President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg have advanced the largest expansion of airline passenger rights. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the Department of Transportation has returned a record amount of refunds to travelers, issued the largest fines against airlines for failing passengers, and advanced the biggest expansion of airline consumer rights ever.

A new rule was created to require airlines to provide automatic cash refunds to passengers when owed. The rule makes it clear that airline passengers are entitled to a refund when their flight is canceled or significantly changed and they no longer wish to take that flight or be rebooked, when their checked baggage is significantly delayed, or when extra services they paid for (like Wi-Fi) are not provided. The rule also requires refunds to be automatic, prompt, in the original form of payment, and in the full amount paid.

A new rule was also created to protect consumers from costly surprise airline junk fees. The rule fosters a more competitive airline market by requiring airlines to disclose critical extra fees upfront (like change fees and baggage fees) to ensure consumers can better understand the true cost of their travel. The rule also bans “bait-and-switch” advertising tactics and requires airlines to clearly tell passengers upfront that a seat is included with the cost of their ticket, and they do not need to pay extra. Airlines have challenged this rule in court, and the court has put a temporary hold on implementation of the rule. The Department will continue to defend this rule

and notes that nothing in the Court’s decision prevents airlines from voluntarily complying with this common-sense rule.

The Department has secured enforceable guarantees from airlines to provide food, lodging, and other support when they strand passengers. After the Department of Transportation launched flightrights.gov, all 10 large U.S. airlines committed to providing passengers with free rebooking, meals, hotel accommodations, and other amenities when they are responsible for causing a significant delay or cancellation. These are new commitments the airlines added to their customer service plans that the Department of Transportation can legally ensure they adhere to through enforcement action.

Mr. Bannerman emphasized that the airline is proud to be a part of the vibrant communities we are going to serve. This year, we remain dedicated to supporting local initiatives, promoting sustainability, and making a positive impact. Together, we can create a brighter future for all.

Goldstar Air supported the Kids In Tourism (KIT) initiative as part of the airline’s corporate social responsibility. The Kids in Tourism festival in Accra and Kumasi is being organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA). It is part of the ‘Beyond the Return’ program of activities lined up for the ‘December in GH’ events.

Nana Akua Afriyie, Chief Executive Officer of Kids In Tourism, emphasized that the festival is an annual event for children from different schools to showcase the rich tourism and cultural potential of Ghana. She said children need to be protected in these times to reach their full potential and grow to become responsible citizens.

The tourism festival features a cultural display by the children, recitals, and a grand durbar with children from all 16 regions of Ghana. Resource persons interacted with them about the tourism potentials of Ghana, including the “Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana, Feel Ghana” initiative.

Goldstar Air supported Naa GaDangme for their annual traditional pageantry show, which allows young, energetic, intelligent, eloquent, and beautiful GaDangme ladies to showcase their talents.

Goldstar Air collaborated with Miss Tourism Ghana to bring smiles to the Countryside Children’s Welfare Home in Bawjiase, located in the Awutu Senya West Municipal Assembly, Central Region of Ghana, by donating assorted items and organizing a party for the children.

The Ghanaian pageantry is noted for promoting the rich cultural heritage and tourist sites in the country, as well as grooming young ladies about the nation’s culture and traditions. Miss Tourism Ghana, managed by Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Delphine Brew-Hammond, won the Outstanding Tourism Woman of the Year award at the National Tourism Awards.

The airline would like to thank you for your unwavering support and trust in Goldstar Air. Your loyalty and feedback have been invaluable, driving us to continually improve and innovate. We

look forward to serving you with greater excellence and ensuring that every flight is comfortable, safe, and memorable.

Your collaboration and partnership have been instrumental in our success. We value your continued support and look forward to achieving new heights together in the coming years. Let’s celebrate the spirit of Christmas and the promise of a bright and prosperous future.

Goldstar Air invites you to experience the magic of travel next year. Whether you’re visiting family, exploring new destinations, or simply taking a well-deserved break, we’re here to make your journey memorable and delightful. From our friendly crew to our comfortable and modern aircraft, we promise a seamless and enjoyable travel experience.

Next Christmas, Goldstar Air’s Bronyah packages will take you on a journey filled with joy, adventure, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re traveling solo, with a partner, or with family, these special packages promise a holiday experience like no other. Celebrate the season of giving with Goldstar Air and make your Christmas truly special.

We hope this Christmas brings you happiness and success. We can’t wait to see you on board soon. As we move into the coming years, the airline is excited to offer more destinations, more experiences, and put more smiles on your face.

From the Volta Region, the Ho Municipal District’s 24-hour Industrial Zone will be a significant economic generator for the region. Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, along with charter flights, will open more doors for Volta.

From the Upper West Region, Wa Municipal District will experience charter flights, which will help local businesses expand and attract new companies. Additionally, Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be available..

From the Northern Region, Tamale City will serve as a pivotal hub for our airline’s maintenance base, cargo, and training school. Plans are underway to operate international flights to and from the Sahel region, as well as Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

From the Ashanti Region, Kumasi will initially operate flights to Rome, Madrid, Hamburg, London, Düsseldorf, Milan, and Hajj flights to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

From the Greater Accra Region, Accra will operate flights to destinations such as Washington, Dubai, Lagos, Toronto, Monrovia, Conakry, Abidjan, Guangzhou, Dakar, Banjul, Rhode Island, London, and Freetown, with pending destinations including Miami, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Glasgow, Scotland; Houston, Texas; and many more.