GoldStars Clinch First Round Lead in Thrilling Ghana Premier League Final Fixtures

The final round of the Ghana Premier League’s first round delivered a series of dramatic twists as Bibiani GoldStars finished the weekend as league leaders, taking over the top spot after a stunning performance.

GoldStars, who had been level on points with Heart of Lions, surged to the top thanks to a spectacular hat-trick from Attah Kumi in their match against Accra Lions. With the 3-0 victory, the Golden Boys completed the first round on 34 points, narrowly edging ahead of their rivals, Heart of Lions. However, Lions’ title challenge faltered in Kpando, where they suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Nations FC, leaving them second, just a point behind the leaders.

Asante Kotoko, intent on keeping the competition alive, showed their strength with a dominant 4-1 victory over Vision FC. Kwame Poku was the star of the show, netting a brace, while Saaka Dauda and Peter Aminu Acquah completed the comprehensive win. The Porcupine Warriors’ result lifted them to third place, with 31 points, signaling their intent for the second round of the season.

Hearts of Oak, meanwhile, had a difficult outing in Samreboi, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by defending champions Samartex. The stalemate left Hearts in sixth place with 29 points, while Samartex, struggling to replicate their title-winning form, are in eighth place with 22 points.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman ended their winless streak, securing a vital 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Karela, while Aduana FC’s inconsistent form continued with a 1-1 draw against Holy Stars. Bismark Tey’s late goal for Stars ensured the points were shared in Basake.

Bechem United, fresh off an impressive win over Heart of Lions in the previous round, failed to capitalize on their momentum, playing out a goalless draw with Young Apostles in Wenchi.

In the battle for survival, Legon Cities moved out of the relegation zone with a commanding 3-0 victory over Dreams FC at the University of Ghana Stadium, their fourth win of the season.

Finally, Berekum Chelsea sealed a dramatic 2-1 win over Medeama, with Zakaria Fuseini scoring late to ensure they took home the full three points.

The first round’s conclusion has set the stage for what promises to be an exciting second half of the season. As GoldStars lead the table, with just a point separating them from Heart of Lions, and Kotoko pushing for a strong finish, the race for the Ghana Premier League title looks wide open. Meanwhile, the battle to avoid relegation will also intensify as the second round kicks off.