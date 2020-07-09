The PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA Tour jointly announced on Wednesday that both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup have been rescheduled and will now be played one year later than originally planned.

The 43rd Ryder Cup, scheduled for September 25-27, at Whistling Straits of Wisconsin, has been rescheduled for September 24-26, 2021. The Presidents Cup, initially slated for 2021 in Charlotte of North Carolina, will now be played in 2022.

“It became clear that as of today, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible. Given that uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call,” PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said.

“As disappointing as this is, our mandate to do all we can to safeguard public health is what matters most.

“The spectators who support both the US and European sides are what make the Ryder Cup such a unique and compelling event and playing without them was not a realistic option,” Waugh added.

The Ryder Cup team competition, which began in 1927, brings together the finest tour professionals from the United States and Europe while the Presidents Cup pits a 12-man team from the U.S. against international players from outside Europe. Enditem

