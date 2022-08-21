Golfers Honour MTN Ghana Board Chairman Dr. Ishmael Yamson

Dr. Ishmael Evans Yamson, Board Chairman of MTN Ghana was honored at the Achimota Golf Club last Saturday where the MTN Invitational Tournament came off with almost 100 golfers in attendance contesting for prizes.

Dr. Yamson who has worked in many business environments said it was an exciting time on the golf course and having a great time.

He expressed appreciation to everyone for honoring the invitation to the Invitational Golf Tournament which has been organized in his honor.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the MTN family especially, as well as our partners, stakeholders, the business community, and Achimota Golf Club for organizing this tournament to celebrate my life. Thank you all and I pray for everyone here to live longer than 80 years because I am not checking out any time soon, God being our strength ” he said.

Dr. Yamson, a huge corporate personality shared a bit of his corporate life with guests.

He said “in my career, I have served on several boards and continue to serve the business community to the best of my ability. However, serving on the MTN Board as Chair has been an absolute privilege for me. It’s been exciting, demanding, stressful and humbling. Together with our partners, clients, and all of you here, we have been able to build a stellar brand that keeps breaking barriers in Ghana’s telecommunications sector and impacting the lives of millions of Ghanaians”.

He expressed that MTN staff have clearly positioned themselves to always be enablers to allow customers enjoy the benefit of a modern connected life. With Anywhere -Anytime Work as the order of the day, MTN has special Fiber to Home offers for golfers living within communities with fibre connectivity. Godfred Kwarteng and his team are available to talk you through the various offers designed to spur you on to the next level of business.

“To enjoy all our service offerings, you need to register your Sim cards. I want to urge all Golfers who are yet to register the SIM Cards in their mobile phones, Turbonet, and any other device to do so today” he noted.

He stressed that the tournament gives an opportunity not only to play their favorite game but also connect with others to strengthen relationships, exchange ideas and foster collaborations.

He used the opportunity to appreciate all golfers for their patronage of all MTN invitational tournaments over the years. Even though this is the only invitational for the year, the company is not relenting their support in promoting golf.

He was impressed by the level of sportsmanship exhibited.

According to Dr. Yamson, golf is a game of strategy, and as it is with strategy, that pays to know the frontline/course.

He said on the golf course just as in business, knowing what lies ahead can help you prepare effectively to tackle issues and respond in certain situations.

“Focusing on the long-term is also very critical. As we strike, we all have one goal in mind – to win. As a golfer, you always need to keep your eyes on the prize and never lose focus. The same principle applies in business. You always need to look forward and stay focused to keep you ahead of the game. In life, what you put in is what you get out. Hard work, consistency and tenacity are some of the values we have all exhibited in today’s tournament and I hope that we apply these lessons beyond the game of golf, he expressed.

MTN Ghana congratulated all the winners their splendid performance and wished all better luck next time to those who could not win anything.

Frank Avorsey emerged winner of the Men’s Competition.

Other winners were longest drivers were Vasty Amoafo Yeboah and Kweku Asare Ofosuhene, closest to the pin, Women and Men – Adjoa Asare Asamoah and Frank Avorsey respectively.

Seniors, Margaret Owusu Baah and Captain Kwesi Amoako – Yeboah placed first. The Ladies handicap went to Mariatu Bah in second and Elizabeth Essel – Koomson winning.

The Men’s Group B runner up position was taken by Amos Boateng and first place went to Fiifi Thompson.

The main event, Men’s Group A, third place went to Eric Gene recording 33 points, Ayoub Ghandour scored 36 points and first was taken by Frank Avorsey who scored a handicap of 8 with 38 points.

The outstanding performers took home trophies, MTN products and mobile phones.