Golfers urged to play their best at Gold Fields PGA Championship

Mr Hans De Beer, Chairman of the Organising Committee for the 2022 Gold Fields PGA Championship has urged participating golfers to play their best.

He said they should enjoy the tournament but also give out their best to make the ninth edition of the championship a success.

Mr De Beer was speaking at the official opening of the annual Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship underway at the Damang Golf Club.

The tournament teed-off on Wednesday November 30 would end on Saturday, December 03.

A total of 33 professional golfers and 16 senior golfers are competing for the ultimate prizes in their various categories.

In all, the regular pros would play all rounds for two days and would be cut to 24 for the remaining two days, whereas the Senior would play all rounds for two days and would be cut to eight for the last day.

Hans De Beer was Speaking at the opening ceremony of the tournament and said “I want to say big thank you for the work done on the course, well deserved golfers you played various competitions to be here.

‘If there are any problems on the course let me know, there are drop zones at some strategic places so kindly be aware of it.

‘The price money for the hole-in-one is still GHC20,000 and has been extended to all three pars because we have changed the rules. So feel free and enjoy your tournament with the best of performances and I’m wishing you the very best of luck.’’

The total prize money for the regular pros is GHC 267,000 and that of the seniors is GHC 69,500 cedis, making a grand total of 336,500 Cedis an increment in the total prize money from last year, which was GHC 172,000 Cedis.

Winning prize for this year is GHC60,000 cedis for pros and GHC20,000 for seniors.