The eastern city of Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, remains mired in violence as fighting that began on January 23, 2025, shows no signs of abating.

In recent days, the conflict has escalated, leaving the population trapped in a state of constant fear and uncertainty over when life might return to normal.

Local resident and Congolese actor and musician Anzor Alem, who was in Goma for a casting, shared his distressing experience over the phone. “We live in constant fear,” he said. “The fighting is growing more violent every day and we have no safe place to take shelter. The streets are empty, shops are shuttered, and it feels as if the entire city is under siege.” His testimony paints a grim picture of a city struggling under the weight of a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Alem described the dire conditions in Goma, where hospitals are overwhelmed and critically short on medicine. Basic necessities such as food and drinking water are increasingly hard to come by, while the breakdown of essential services like electricity and communication has left residents feeling isolated and abandoned. With the airport closed and roads blocked, evacuation has become an impossible dream for many.

This unsettling situation has prompted urgent calls for international intervention. “We need help,” Alem pleaded, emphasizing that the local population cannot endure this crisis without external support. His words serve as a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict—where every day brings new hardships for those caught in the crossfire.

Observers note that Goma’s plight is a microcosm of the broader instability plaguing the region. The persistent fighting not only disrupts daily life but also hampers access to essential services, leaving civilians in a vulnerable position. The international community now faces mounting pressure to step in with emergency humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and safe refuge for those trapped by the violence.

In these desperate times, the plight of Goma’s residents underscores the urgent need for a resolution to the conflict and for sustained efforts to restore security and hope. As voices like Anzor Alem’s echo through the chaos, they call on global leaders to prioritize humanitarian assistance and work towards a peaceful solution that will allow this beleaguered city to heal.