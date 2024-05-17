Gomoa Akotsi Chieftaincy Dispute Ends In ‘Draw’; Obaapayin Family Unhappy

The Obaapayin’s Royal family of Gomoa Akotsi has raised red flag over the verdict given at the Ejumako Traditional Council on the pending chieftaincy 7dispute.

The Traditional Council headed by Obrempong Nyamfo Krampah 11th, ruled that the case between the Obaapayin’s Royal family and Nana Ninson ended in a draw hence, none of the parties has been declared winner or losers in that dispute.

However, addressing the media after the said ruling, Issa Kwame Donkor indicated that per the laws of Ghana, a chief has to be registered in the chiefs’ register and a chief’s title is counted from the old; beginning from the 1st to the present chief in that succession.

He averred that when it comes to Akotsi and Gomoa, they have two chiefs registered at Akotsi and they all have been in records till date.

According to him, Nana Omintsi who was the 1st chief of Akotsi was one of the initiators and the constitute body that came out with the Assin Traditional Council. This he noted can be seen on the list where the 10th paramount chief is also listed.

He therefore Challenged Obrempong Krampah 11th to prove the origin of his 11th title.

Issa Kwame Donkor also indicated that in the case of Nana Osafo Ninsi 18th, all his predecessors he mentioned were names created in 2010 and none of them have been registered in the register.

According to him, Nana Osafo Omintsi 1st, Osafo Omanor 2nd and others have been registered in that order in the Register of Chiefs but surprisingly, this new chief has come out with a new format where he has written these same names but with different titles.

“If kingmakers are to be respected, it is important for us to know that no kingmaker will give a chief a title which does not exist. There are no existing titles numbering 18th in Akotsi.”

The Obrempong Krampah 11th, he noted is disqualifying their evidence from archives and taken on to 2010 indenture by Nana Osafo Omintsi claiming to be the 18th in that succession.

He also alleged that they have evidences of cars being bought for some chiefs and houses for some high-ranking police officers whilst some top politicians have been influenced financially to change the course of tradition in Goma.

Issa Kwame Donkor therefore warned that Akotsi does not operate on Stool land and therefore, nobody can push their land tenure system into stool lands.