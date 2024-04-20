Gomoa Assin Traditional Council Officially Inaugurated

The Traditional Council for Gomoa Assin in the Central Region has officially been renamed and inaugurated at a brief but colorful ceremony on Thursday, 18th April 2024 at Buduatta in the Central Region.

The event which attracted top traditional rulers across the region and various traditional areas signified the importance of the renaming of the council from Akyempim Traditional Council to Gomoa Assin Traditional Council.

With over 100 members, the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council is the largest council within the province.

The president and Omanhene of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II in his speech revealed that the council would work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders.

He again mentioned that they would also ensure rapid development, growth, unity, and cohesion within the various traditional areas.

“We are aiming to transform the communities through community dialogue. We would share all ideas to promote unity and cohesion among all. The council is poised to transform the livelihoods of our people. So coming together is a sign of hope and blessings.

“The Gomoa Assin Traditional Council has always been in existence, today we are just unveiling ourselves to the public. We are not creating or changing the name”. He said.

Highlighting the importance of the occasion, Nana Kumasah Krampah (II), Omankrado of Gomoa Asempayin, and Divisional Omankrado of Gomoa Assin traditional council, Nyimfa Division called on investors to support and develop the community.

He indicated the readiness of the council to provide needed assistance to constituents through education and job employment.

“I have managed to secure some educational programs with Archaya Institute in India, so we are poised to promote education within the community. And it is very key that we all support the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council to propel us forward. Rally behind us to make the community and the traditional areas great.” He noted.

Gracing the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner of Police who doubles as the Central East Regional commander, Bismark Owusu Bempah commended the council and chiefs for the massive developmental outputs.

DCOP Bismark Owusu Bempah assured the traditional council of the continuous promotion of peace within the various traditional areas and the region at large.

“We have put in place measures before the elections and even after to ensure there’s peace. The police are not affiliated to any political party so we are not favouring anybody who misbehaves or disturbs the peace of the community,” he stated.

The well-patronized event was graced by Gomoa East and West district executives, traditional Queen mothers’, Gomoa divisional chiefs from both far and near, and political enthusiasts, among others.