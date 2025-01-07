Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng Explains Decision to Join NDC Caucus

Kwame Asare Obeng, the Independent Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, has opened up about his decision to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) caucus in Parliament, despite having been elected as an independent candidate.

Speaking after the inauguration of the 9th Parliament on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, shared his reasons for aligning with the NDC. He sat with the NDC caucus during the parliamentary session, signaling his intention to join the party’s fold.

In an interview with TV3’s Eric Mawuena Egbeta, Obeng revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership had shown little seriousness in their attempts to recruit him into their caucus. According to him, the NPP had delayed in making contact, and when they eventually did, it was through Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the party’s 2024 flagbearer aspirant and outgoing MP for Assin Central.

Obeng noted that the NDC, on the other hand, made an early and genuine effort to reach out to him after his victory. “The day after the election, Ato Forson called me and indicated that he wanted me to caucus with them,” he explained.

However, the delay in the NPP’s outreach, coupled with what he described as arrogance from the party, led to a sense of frustration. Obeng recounted that after he made public his meeting with Agyapong, the NPP denied any such contact, further solidifying his decision to join the NDC. “They have shown they are serious, they have shown that they value what I do and who I am, so you go where you are wanted,” he stated.

Obeng’s decision reflects his desire to work with a team that values his contributions and leadership. Despite being elected as an independent, he has found a political home with the NDC, where he feels appreciated and supported.