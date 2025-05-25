 Gomoa Chief Elevated to Deputy Role, Targets Youth Drug Abuse

Nana Kumasah Krampah II, Omankrado of Gomoa Asempanyi and Nyimfa Division, has been appointed Amankra-Kumahene (Deputy Chief Protocol) of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Council by Omanhene Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobeah II.

The promotion, announced on May 20, 2025, positions him to strengthen cultural traditions and spearhead community development across 165 towns and villages in Ghana’s Central Region.

In his first public address, Nana Krampah declared a campaign against drug abuse among youth, emphasizing the dangers of cannabis. “Illicit drugs, especially cannabis, are destroying our future leaders. We must unite to save our youth and guide them toward responsibility,” he stated. The chief urged stakeholders—including local leaders, NGOs, and families—to join efforts to curb substance misuse.

Nana Krampah, a businessman and philanthropist, pledged to prioritize development over chieftaincy disputes. “I will collaborate with the Omanhene and fellow chiefs to advance Gomoaman’s welfare and progress,” he said, highlighting plans to improve education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

The Gomoa Assin Traditional Area, the largest in the Central Region, encompasses 13 towns under the Nyimfa Division. Nana Krampah’s expanded role now spans governance and cultural oversight for 165 communities, amplifying his influence in one of Ghana’s key traditional jurisdictions.

His appointment follows a tenure marked by grassroots advocacy and philanthropy. Observers note his focus on youth empowerment aligns with broader regional goals to address unemployment and social challenges. “This elevation signals a renewed commitment to preserving our heritage while tackling pressing issues,” said a council representative.

As Amankra-Kumahene, Nana Krampah’s dual mandate—upholding tradition and driving development—positions him as a pivotal figure in shaping the area’s future.