Gomoa Fetteh: Abor Twidan Gets New Family Head

By Gilbert Attipoe

The Abor Twidan Royal Family of Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, represented by their legal counsel, Nkrabea and Associates, has officially informed the Gomoa Akyempem Traditional Council of the appointment of a new Ebusuapayin to oversee the affairs of the Family in the Gomoa Fetteh area.

In a letter dated November 16, 2023, addressed to the Registrar of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, titled ‘Notice of Removal of Kofi Ahomka as Head of Family of the Abor Twidan Royal Family and Appointment of Opayin Kwame Ewudzi as Head of Family’, the family outlined reasons for the change in leadership.

According to the letter, the decision to remove Kofi Ahomka as the principal head of the family came up on November 14, 2023.

The grounds for his removal include charges of disrespect to family elders, betrayal of the family, arrogance, and unlawful management of stool lands.

The incriminating reports released as far back as 2017 led to disturbances within the family.

The family furthered the charges to the Traditional Council, which made the Omanhene, Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobea II, withdraw Kofi Ahomka’s certificate as the head of the family.

The Traditional Council wrote a letter on May 8, 2017, confirming the withdrawal of the Certificate of recognition based on the charges. Kofi Ahomka, infuriated by the embarrassing loss of his acceptance, called the Omanhene and insulted him. The Omanhene, for the sake of peace, forgave Kofi Ahomka for his ill-mannered attitude, which brought shame into the family.

Despite profuse apologies and consequent forgiveness, Kofi Ahomka repeated the same offenses with excuses that he was the Ebusuapanyin without remorse.

As a result, on November 14, 2023, the family officially removed Kofi Ahomka as the head of the family and appointed Opayin Kwame Ewudzi as the new head, with John Joojo Sey as the backup head of the family.

The Family emphasised that any actions taken by Kofi Ahomka as the head of the family are impersonation and punishable by law because it has no legal backing and standing in customs.

The family expressed hope that this change in leadership will bring stability and harmony to the affairs of the Abor Twidan Royal Family for progress in the whole Gomoa Fetteh Community.

The family is further warning the Regional Lands Commission, Gomoa Akyenpim Traditional Council, and the general public that if they deal with the said kofi Ahomka in the capacity of Ebusuapanyin in any way or form, they do so at their peril.