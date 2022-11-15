Gomoa Fetteh Elders Drag Journalist to NMC

The Sesemuhene and Stool Secretary of Gomoa Fetteh, Nana Sesemu Kwesi Duodu has petitioned the National Media Commission (NMC) over what he described as unprofessional conduct on the part of a Daily Analyst Newspaper and www.soireenews.com reporter.

In the petition copied to the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Nana Sesemu Kwesi Duodu who signed the petition on behalf of the Gomoa Fetteh Stool averred that the said journalist who had established contacts with the Gomoah Fetteh Stool for news stories until demands for money was becoming too much “…we could not raise some amount of money, he was demanding from us for a publication. He contacted us to do a publication which he demanded for some amount of money which we paid. After that, he again requested for another money to do another publication which we declined to do because we told him we are not ready to engage in such dirty game after we have established the fact that he was working with the other faction. Suddenly he started making false publications against the Stool, the Mankrado and myself without verifying and cross-checking whatever information he has with us.”

He indicated that the said journalist who was allegedly peeved, verbally assaulted him and the Mankrado of Gomoa Fetteh, a development he said was unprofessional.

The Chairman,

National Media Commission,

Accra-Ghana

PETITION AGAINST THE UNPROFESSIONAL CONDUCT OF FREEMAN AWLESU KORYEKPOR

I write to draw the attention of the National Media Commission (NMC) to the unprofessional conduct of FREEMAN AWLESU KORYEKPOR, a Journalist/Reporter with the DAILY ANALYST Newspaper and www.soireenews.com.

My name is Nana Sesemu Kwesi Duodu, Sesemuhene and Stool Secretary of Gomoa Fetteh.

I write this Petition on behalf of myself and the entire Gomoa Fetteh Stool, who sees the conduct of the above-mentioned journalist as irresponsible and an affront to best journalistic practices.

Freeman Koryekpor is a known journalist who had established contact with the Gomoa Fetteh Stool when he was following up on a news story.

We have accorded him the needed reception as a journalist who is doing his duty.

He suddenly developed anger towards the Stool when we could not raise some amount of money, he was demanding from us for a publication.

He contacted us to do a publication which he demanded for some amount of money which we paid.

After that, he again requested for another money to do another publication which we declined to do because we told him we are not ready to engage in such dirty game after we have established the fact that he was working with the other faction.

Suddenly he started making false publications against the Stool, the Mankrado and myself without verifying and cross-checking whatever information he has with us.

This had gone on for some time until recently, he led group of journalists to do several publications impugning the integrity of the Mankrado and the Paramount Chief of Gomoa Akyempem.

Due to the already established relationship we have with Freeman Koryekpor, we called him on phone to clarify certain issues he raised in his publications but we received the shock of our lives when he descended heavily on us and verbally assaulted us stating clearly that we have failed to pay him the money he asked for.

I made it clear to him that, what he is doing is unprofessional but he claimed to have the power to do whatever he can and hence, sent me messages via WHATSAPP (attached).

Soon after the heated argument and the insults from him, he went ahead to carry out another online publication claiming the Mankrado and I have threatened to kill him.

Although we found his escaped to be laughable, it is also a dent on the image of journalism and it is high time he is brought to book.

We however want to dwell on the recent two publications he made under the headlines

1. ASP Jones Asanti, Other Police Officers In Central East Police Regional Command Must Be Reshuffle Now!-Residents In Gomoa Fetteh Appeals To IGP

2. My Life Is In Danger!-As Nana Kwesi Alhaji of Gomoa Fetteh & His Aide, Nana Manso Have Threatened To Kill Me.

Although the first publication above was an attack on the police, Paragraph (9) says Police officers have been helping some “self-seeking elders led by Kwesi Alhaji to hire the services of notorious land guards to beat the youth….”

1. We would like Freeman Koryekpor to provide evidence to the fact that Kwesi Alhaji helps the ‘self-seeking’ elders he claimed in his story, who are these self-seeking elders and what support; by evidence, did the police officers offer him.

2. Also, we would like him and his sources to provide details of calls Kwesi Alhaji placed to the Crime officer which make them arrest innocent citizens.

3. We would like Freeman Koryekpor to provide evidence to the claims of threats from us.

We have however informed our lawyers for advice but would appreciate if the NMC clothed with the responsibility of settling disputes between citizens and journalists/media houses, would invite both parties so as to put these matters to rest.

Thank You.

Nana Sesemu Kwesi Duodu

Sesemuhene and Stool Secretary of Gomoa Fetteh

To:

National Media Commission (NMC)

Cc.

Ghana Journalist Association (GJA)