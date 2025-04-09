Recent allegations by fetteh salt labeling police officers within the central-East police officers colluding with land guards in Kasoa have been making waves, but elders at Gomoa Fetteh are speaking out to set the record straight.

According to them, there is peace in Fetteh, thanks to the efforts of Omankrado Nana Kwesi Quansah and Chief of Fetteh Nana Abor Atta.

The elders categorically deny allegations made against the Gomoa Fetteh Mankrado and his gangs on September 5, 2020, labeling them as false and misleading.

They believe these perpetrators are creating fear and panic, and are calling for their arrest.

It’s worth noting that similar allegations have been made in the past, with some police officers being accused of colluding with land guards to harass and intimidate workers at Fetteh Salt Industry Limited .

However, the elders’ statement suggests that these allegations is unfounded.

As the situation unfolds, it’s essential to rely on credible sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

The people of Gomoa Fetteh deserve to have their voices heard, and their side of the story told.”

The chiefs and elders of Gomoa Fetteh, along with opinion leaders, the assembly men, unit committee members, and youth organizations, have come together to condemn a recent publication by fetteh salt.

The publication in question accused police officers of colluding with land guards in Gomoa fetteh and kasoa kwao-mensah krom, and the community leaders are outraged.

According to the elders, the accusations are not only unfounded but also damaging the reputation of the entire Gomoa Fetteh community.

They emphasized that their community has enjoyed peace and stability for years, and such baseless allegations are disrupting this harmony.

Nana Abor Atta II, the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, has previously spoken out against violence and crime in the area, condemning the murder of a soldier at Kasoa Millennium City .

This recent condemnation is in line with the community’s commitment to peace and stability.

The leaders urged the public to be cautious of such publications, which can create unnecessary tension and conflict.

They also called on the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.(fetteh salt)

In a show of unity, the community leaders reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and order in Gomoa Fetteh. They encouraged all residents to remain calm and to continue working together to build a prosperous and harmonious community.

In view of this elders of Gomoa Fetteh are actively promoting peace and inviting investors to consider opportunities in the fetteh community.

A peaceful environment is essential for economic growth and development.

“Their efforts attract positive investments and benefits for the local community.