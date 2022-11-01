Gonjaland Youth Association holds Fun Games

Mr. Mohammed Amin Osman, National President of the Gonjaland Youth Association has called on the youth to desist from all forms of negative tendencies that may ruin their future aspirations.

He said drug abuse, murder and stealing amongst the youth did not only affect the individual but also had an impact on the socio-economic development of the country and indicated that the youth were the hope and aspiration of the development drive of the nation.

Mr. Osman made the call at the end of this year’s Fun Games of the Greater

Accra Regional branch of the association at Achimota in Accra on Sunday.

He said the games was aimed at ushering in the celebration of the Damba Festival, and also bring the people of Gonjaland together and seek the welfare of the people and also to foster unity among themselves.

Mr. Osman advised the youth especially students to develop a comprehensive career goals, that would better prepare them for the job market adding that inefficient preparation of most graduates not the job market has ushered most of them into abusing drugs.

He said there was the need for a more comprehensive approach towards addressing the rising incidence of drug abuse and mental health related cases among mothers.

The National President attributed most of the cases to depression, idleness and unemployment saying if the youth are engaged in productive venture they will not have the desire of abusing drugs which will later deteriorate their health.

Corporal Manful-Wura Issahaku John, Organizer of the Association called on the government and other stakeholders to prioritize the provision of psychological services for drugs addicts not facilitate their transformation.

He advised students to be innovative and improve upon their technological expertise to have a competitive over their counterparts.

The Organizer also called on all the Members of Parliament in the Savannah Region to come together and work as a team to develop the region.

Mr. Mustapha Yusif, Minister of Youth and Sports, Inginia Clifford Briamah, Managing Director of Ghana Water Company, Madam Seyram Alhassan, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and a representative of former President John Mahama were among dignitaries that witnessed the games.