Good Energy Drink To Support Pillow Fight Championship At Chorkor Extra O

The interesting game of Pillow Fighting which has caught the eyes of tertiary institutions and senior high schools is now getting into the communities, and after a successful event at Odorkor Official Town, the train is stopping at Chorkor Extra O Park on Saturday, January 7th 2023.

Eight areas within the Chorkor township will be represented and according to the Assembly member, Hon. Theophilus Nii Kpakpo Quaye who has embraced Pillow Fighting said they are going to represent special prizes to winners and outstanding performers.

He said dancers and musicians will be given the platform to exhibit their skills and talent to spice the show.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, President of the Ghana Pillow Fighting Championship said the sport has come to add to the few disciplines in Ghana.

He expressed that after the community matches, they will go regional and national to select the best Pillow Fighters to represent Ghana at international bouts.

He welcomed companies to support the lesser known but beneficial games like Pillow Fighting, which is fun and entertaining.

Meanwhile, Good Energy Drink will be available as a sponsor of Pillow Fighting to refresh and revitalize guests.

Mrs. Georgina Ahenkorah, General Manager of Ocean Merchant Company, producers of Good Energy Drink said they are proud to be associated with the sport and urged people to live in peace in the community and show unity and love.

Picture shows Mrs. Ahenkorah and Mr. Olla Williams, President of Ghana Pillow Fighting Championship/ Federation.