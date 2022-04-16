Good Friday celebrated in Tamale by Catholics

Roman Catholics in Tamale on Friday celebrated Good Friday, which is the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary.

It was observed during the Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum.

Very Reverend Father Mathew Yitiereh, Parish Priest of Tamale Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church who read the Synoptic Gospels said Good Friday was an important day celebrated by Christians globally to remember the death of Jesus Christ, who is the Son of God.

He said Good Friday was a day of mourning Jesus Christ, especially at Catholic Churches and indicated that it was a special day for Christians to meditate on Jesus’ suffering and death on the cross, and what it meant for their faith.

Members of the congregation in the morning, had special processions or re-enactments of the crucifixion.