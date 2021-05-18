NCCE

Mr Suraka Saani, Old Tafo Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has implored Ghanaians to work assiduously to promote the rule of law.

He said upholding the fundamental laws of the country as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution, especially in governance, was relevant to realizing the nation’s development aspirations.

The people have a responsibility to speak against any abuse or breach of the constitution, the NCCE Director said, adding they should be committed to protecting the legal document for accelerated political and socio-economic growth.

Mr Saani was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region on the sidelines of an educational outreach programme for some identifiable groups at the Municipality.

The programme, held under the auspices of the NCCE, formed part of activities marking the Annual Constitution Week, which seeks to keep the citizenry abreast of the provisions in the constitution and their intended purposes.

This is to empower them to defend the legal document to the letter at all times to engender constitutional rule.

Mr Saani indicated that the Commission had engaged stakeholders, including students, traders and artisans, and other identifiable civil society organizations, to sensitize them on their civic responsibilities.

The NCCE would not relent in their engagement with the citizenry, with the view to updating them on their constitutional rights, he said.

The underlying objective, he explained, was to imbue in the people the sense of patriotism, so that they would contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development in their respective fields of endeavour.

The 2021 Annual Constitution Week is being commemorated on the theme: “We are One, Ghana First”.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleTamale police arrest three suspected kidnappers
Next articleUNYA-GH promotes peace in Kulbia community
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here