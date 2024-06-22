Good Luck Messages Sent to Athletes for Africa Athletics Championship

Eighteen athletes, including African champions Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah and Cadman Evans Yamoah, along with five officials, are in Douala, Cameroon, for the 2024 Africa Athletics Championship.

Team Ghana, including athletes based abroad, departed on Wednesday, 18th June 2024, to compete in the 23rd African Athletics Championships, slated for 20th – 26th June 2024. This championship also serves as a qualifier for the Paris Olympic Games.

Representing Ghana are:

Evonne Britton (100m Hurdles)

(100m Hurdles) Doris Mensah (100m Hurdles)

(100m Hurdles) Anita Afrifa (200m)

(200m) Rose Yeboah (High Jump)

(High Jump) Esther Obenewaa (High Jump)

(High Jump) Rejoice Agbewodie (Javelin)

(Javelin) Deborah Acheampong (100m)

(100m) Halutie Hor (100m)

(100m) Mary Boakye (100m/200m)

(100m/200m) William Amponsah (10,000m)

(10,000m) Cadman Yamoah (High Jump)

(High Jump) Kennedy Ocansey (High Jump)

(High Jump) Ishmael Arthur (10,000m)

(10,000m) Fuseini Ibrahim (100m)

(100m) Isaac Botsio (100m)

(100m) Rexford Bugase (Discus)

(Discus) Joseph Amoah (200m)

(200m) Gadayi Edwin (Relay)

(Relay) Brock Appiah (Relay)

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Minister of Youth & Sports have sent goodwill messages to the athletes, expressing hope that they secure slots for the Paris Olympic Games.