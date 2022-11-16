Good news as GOIL reduces fuel prices by 11.5%

GOIL Company Limited the nation’s topmost indigenous Oil Marketing Company (OMC) has reduced fuel prices at the pumps by 11.5 per cent beginning Tuesday, November 15, to lighten the economic hardship and appreciate the challenges of the consuming public.

“Super XP Ron 95 (petrol) will sell at GH¢16.82 while Diesel XP will be sold at GH¢20.50 per litre,” Mr. Robert Kyere, GOIL Public Affairs Manager in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema on Tuesday said.

The statement said GOIL management’s decision was to cushion consumers in the wake of the high prices of petroleum products on the international market.

According to the statement GOIL as the leading OMC continued to focus on marketing quality petroleum and other energy products and services in a safe, ethical, healthy, environmentally friendly, and socially responsible manner.

The statement said GOIL would continue to roll out a competitive pricing strategy as part of the broader measures to ensure dominance in the downstream oil industry.

“GOIL will continue to strictly enforce a national policy of maintenance of high standards at the forecourt of its filling stations across the country,” the statement said.

“We are focused on the vision to be a world-class provider of goods and services in the petroleum and other areas of the energy industry as our geographical spread places us first in terms of the distribution of petroleum products whilst our networks enable GOIL products to reach virtually all parts of the country,” the statement stated.