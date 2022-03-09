Good News To Students As UTAG Agrees To Suspend Strike

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has said it will monitor the full implementation of all agreements reached with the government.

This follows the association’s emergency meeting which was held on Tuesday, 8 March 2020 to consider the outcome of the referenda on its decision to temporarily suspend its strike action.

“After careful assessment of the referenda results, interim agreements reached between UTAG and the Employer, and the various branch reports, the NEC of UTAG resolved to indefinitely suspend the strike action of 10th January 2022,” a statement issued by the association on Tuesday noted.

The statement continued: “In the ensuing referenda, twelve (12) out of the fifteen (15) UTAG branches voted to reject the call for the suspension of the strike action, signifying their lack of trust in the Employer’s commitment to addressing their concerns and, thus, their resolve to continue with the strike action until their demands were met.

“At the meeting, the NEC of UTAG received reports from the various branches in relation to the branch meetings held on Friday, 4th March 2022. In general, the reports centred on the dissatisfaction of members with the arrangements put in place to address their demands. In this regard, the NEC of UTAG will endeavour to ensure that all concerns raised by members are reflected in whatever agreement to be signed between the Employer and UTAG.”