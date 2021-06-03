Sanitation

Mr Robert Amewuda, Asene Manso Akroso District Officer of Environmental Health Sanitation, has called on Ghanaians to see good sanitation practice as a basic necessity to prevent and control diseases.

He said keeping places free from dirt by removing waste, trash and garbage as well as cleaning the streets improved health.

“Ghanaians should acknowledge sanitation as a means for people to participate in practices that help to maintain health and prevent the spread of diseases such as diarrhoea, malaria and cholera,” he added.

Mr Amewuda who was speaking with the Ghana News Agency in an interview encouraged communal labour among citizens to desilt gutters that ensured proper drainage systems.

He said his outfit was on course sensitising the public on the dangers associated with indiscriminate littering on the streets.

Miss Lilly Braine-Jesuan, the Leader of Moral Entrepreneurial Group, a food processing group at Akim Asene recommended a modification in the approach to clean up exercises or communal labour.

She said regular household clean up exercise should be one of the major concerns for parenting whereby children would get the opportunity to watch and practise.

The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957

