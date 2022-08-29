Goodwill message from GES to 2022 WASSCE Candidates

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has congratulated all 422,883 candidates writing the 2022 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on fortitude and hardwork.

The GES expressed its profound gratitude to all teachers, heads of senior high and technical schools, directors of education, parents/guardians, and stakeholders for their roles played in preparing the candidates for the exams.

This was in a statement from the Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement said, management of GES had worked very closely with the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations throughout the country.

It added that, “regional, metro, municipal, district directors, supervisors and invigilators are to take extra precautionary measures to ensure that this year’s examinations are malpractice free.”

The statement said management of GES urged all candidates to be extra conscious of activities which will have the ability of undermining the integrity of the examination.

“Candidates are encouraged to prepare well and strive for independent work, and also depend on their individual abilities,” it said.

It added that, “candidates should also be mindful of the implications of misconduct during the examinations, which could lead to suspension and/or cancellation of results and the negative impact that development might have on their future prospects.”

“Management wishes all candidates good luck and success in their exams,” it stressed.

The WASSCE written papers begin today, August 29, 2022, at all the designated 775 centres across the country.