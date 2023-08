Google accepting applications for AI – focused program

Applications are now open for Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First, an initiative aimed at supporting African startups looking to use artificial intelligence to solve local challenges.

The latest Google for Startups programme in Africa recognises the transformative role AI is playing across the world, innovating industries and reimagining the realms of possibilities. It also highlights the significant contributions of African startups in addressing some of the region’s most pressing challenges through the use of AI.

The “AI First” programme is aimed at supporting startups keen on delving into AI’s possibilities. It draws learnings from past initiatives such as the Google for Startups Accelerator: Africa, The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund, and The Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders.

Applications for the 10-week equity-free accelerator are now open, inviting startups up to Series A stage based in Africa or building Africa-centric solutions with AI and machine learning. Participants will benefit from access to Google’s AI expertise, technical resources including up to US$350,000 Google Cloud Credits, mentorship from seasoned AI professionals, and invaluable networking opportunities.

“Africa’s tech landscape is vibrant and ever-evolving. It’s inspiring to see African startups not only harnessing AI to address our unique challenges but also setting benchmarks for the world. AI First is more than a programme; it’s a testament to our belief in the vision of these startups, ensuring they have the support and guidance they need to realise their full potential,” said Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startup ecosystem for Africa at Google.