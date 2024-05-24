Google Announces New High-Capacity Subsea Cable System Connecting Africa and Australia

Google has unveiled plans to construct a new high-capacity subsea cable system named Umoja, which will link Africa and Australia. This announcement follows the recent completion of the Equiano cable system, which connects South Africa to Europe along Africa’s west coast.

The Umoja cable system, incorporating a terrestrial segment built by Liquid Intelligent Technologies, signifies “unity” in Swahili, according to Google’s statement on Thursday. This announcement coincided with Kenyan President William Ruto’s visit to Washington.

“Anchored in Kenya, the Umoja cable route will traverse Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa, including the Google Cloud region, before crossing the Indian Ocean to Australia,” Google said.

Together with the Equiano cable, the new system will form a network known as Africa Connect. Google emphasized the importance of establishing a new route distinct from existing connectivity paths to ensure a resilient network for a region that has historically faced significant outages.

Kenyan President Ruto commented, “The new intercontinental fibre-optic route will greatly enhance our global and regional digital infrastructure. This initiative is vital for ensuring redundancy and resilience in our region’s connectivity to the world, especially considering recent disruptions caused by subsea cable cuts. Strengthening our digital backbone will not only improve reliability but also foster increased digital inclusion, innovation, and economic opportunities for our people and businesses.”

According to a map shared by Google on X, the Umoja cable will extend from the east coast of South Africa to the west coast of Australia.