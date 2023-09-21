Google apps and services now connected to Bard

The company has also improved the “Google it” feature to double-check Bard’s answers and expanded features to more places.

One of the biggest benefits of Bard is that it can tailor its responses to exactly what the user needs. For instance, one could ask Bard to start a trip planning Doc draft up an online marketplace listing, or help explain a science topic to kids.

Google said in a statement that Bard is getting even better at customizing its responses so the user could easily bring his or her ideas to life.

Connect to Google apps and services

“Today we’re launching Bard Extensions in English, a completely new way to interact and collaborate with Bard. With Extensions, Bard can find and show you relevant information from the Google tools you use every day — like Gmail, Docs, Drive, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights and hotels — even when the information you need is across multiple apps and services,” the tech giant said.

“For example, if you’re planning a trip to the Grand Canyon (a project that takes up many tabs), you can now ask Bard to grab the dates that work for everyone from Gmail, look up real-time flight and hotel information, see Google Maps directions to the airport, and even watch YouTube videos of things to do there — all within one conversation,” they explained.