Google Black Founders Fund to Feature Two Ghanaian Startups

Google has named 25 African startups for the third cohort of Google for Startups’ Black Founders Fund, and two of them are from Ghana.

The two are BezoMoney, a digital banking for Africa’s underbanked via mobile/web platform and Talamus Health – a healthtech solutions platform targeting healthcare inefficiencies in Africa.

Now in its third year, the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund supports Black founders by addressing the inequality in VC funding. This year, each selected startup will receive up to $150,000 in non-dilutive cash awards, $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, Google Ads support, and one-on-one mentoring from Googlers and industry experts.

Out of the 25 selected startups for this year, 72% of are either led or co-founded by women.

With Africa’s population surging, and projections indicating that by 2050, one-third of Africans will be under 35, the opportunities for startups to cater to a booming market is projected to be huge.

From healthcare to agriculture and fintech, startups are leveraging technology to address Africa’s challenges while capitalising on market potential.

When Black founders thrive, everyone benefits. The program’s track record speaks volumes: since its inception in 2021, participating founders have seen a 21% rise in employment, with women filling 46% of these positions, and a notable 7% increase in monthly recurring revenue to over $6.1 million.

These startups are diverse not only in their leadership but also in their geographical representation and sector focus. Here’s the full list of the startups in alphabetical order: