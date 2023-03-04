Google Covertly Hires Law Firm to Examine Its Civil Rights Policies

Google has quietly hired a law firm to examine the company’s diversity, inclusion and moderation policies and how they can affect marginalized communities, the Washington Post reported.

Google hired the law firm WilmerHale, which previously represented the cloud computing company Orbitera in 2016 and assisted the software firm Stackdriver in 2014, the report said on Friday.

At present, the law firm is representing Twitter in a case before the US Supreme Court on whether social media companies, including YouTube, can be held liable for terrorist content on their platforms, the report added.

Democratic lawmakers have urged Google to audit its products and policies since 2021, when US Senator Cory Booker, along with four other Senate Democrats, sent a letter to the company’s executives to hire an auditor to provide recommendations to make the company and its products safer for Black people.