Google debunks shutting down Gmail rumors

Google has had to publicly state Gmail is “here to stay” after a hoax claiming it was shutting down spread widely on social media.
A post on X, formerly Twitter, which has been viewed more than seven million times, claimed it would be closing in August.
Google took to the same platform to rebuff the false claim.
A communications expert told the BBC it was “a classic example” of the dangers of misinformation.
“Most people believe what they see online, and there’s a lack of tools and processes to verify the facts,” said Richard Bagnall, boss of communications evaluation firm Carma.
“Whilst social networks can act without responsibility and pump unfiltered, unverified information to their audiences, this Gmail incident won’t be the last case we’ll see.”