Google Ghana Internship Program 2023 opened for African students

Applications for the Google Ghana Internship Program for 2023 are open for Masters or PhD Students in Africa.

A statement from Google Ghana said application will be received in Ghana and the deadline for submission of all applications is November 11, 2022.

Eligibility

The minimum qualifications for applicants are as follows:

Currently enrolled in a Bachelor’s/Master’s degree or PhD in Computer Science or a related technical field.

Experience with Data Structures or Algorithms from university, an internship, open source hobby coding, or other practical experience.

Experience coding in one of the following programming languages (e.g., C++, Java, Python, Go, etc.).

About the Google Ghana Internship:

Google Ghana Internship Program offers a range of internships in either Software Engineering or Site-Reliability Engineering across EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa), with various duration and start dates according to the project and location.

As a Software Engineering or Site Reliability Intern, participants will work on a specific project critical to Google’s needs. They will design, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions as they, and the business, grow and evolve during their internship.

“We drive reliability and performance across a massive scale. You will work on software development projects to keep important business-generating systems up and running, from code-level troubleshooting of traffic anomalies to maintenance of services, from monitoring and alerts to building automation infrastructure,” the statement added.

Participation in the internship program requires that interns are located in the specific country location identified for this role for the duration of the internship program.

Google is an engineering company at heart. They hire people with a broad set of technical skills who are ready to take on some of technology’s greatest challenges and make an impact on users around the world. At Google, engineers not only revolutionize search, they routinely work on scalability and storage solutions, large-scale applications, and entirely new platforms for developers around the world. From Google Ads to Chrome, Android to YouTube, and social to local, Google engineers are changing the world one technological achievement after another.