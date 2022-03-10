Google Play suspends billing in Russia, developers suffer

Google Play users in Russia are set to have their accounts terminated as the company switches off the billing system for Android developers in the country.

The pause in billing means users will not be able to purchase apps and games, make subscription payments or conduct any in-app purchases of digital goods using Google Play in Russia. Free apps will remain available on the Play Store.

Google has attributed the suspension of services to “payment system disruption”, as financial sanctions impact the Russian economy.

Subscriptions will continue until the end of the current billing period, but be canceled afterwards due to the lack of payment. As a workaround, Google suggests deferring a user’s renewal, which is possible for up to one year:

“The user will retain full access to the content but will not be charged during the deferral period,” states Google. “The subscription renewal date will be updated to reflect the new date.”