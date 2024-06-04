Google Remains Tight-Lipped on Details of New Umoja Cable System

Google is keeping its cards close to its chest regarding the construction of a new undersea cable system called Umoja, which will connect South Africa and Australia.

Announced last month, the Umoja cable is set to be the first to link Africa and Australia, and it will include a terrestrial component running from Kenya through Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and Zimbabwe to South Africa before crossing the Indian Ocean to Australia.

“Establishing a new route distinct from existing connectivity routes is critical to maintaining a resilient network for a region that has historically experienced high-impact outages,” Google stated during the announcement.

The new initiative, dubbed Africa Connect, combines the Umoja cable with Google’s recently completed high-capacity Equiano cable.

TechCentral reached out to Google with a list of questions about the Umoja cable, seeking details on its design capacity, the number of fiber pairs it will utilize, and specific information about the landing stations and investment. However, Google declined to answer most of these questions. They did reveal that the terrestrial portion of the cable will be built in collaboration with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, while SubCom has been chosen to manufacture the submarine portion of the cable.

Google stated, “We are currently working with NEC, SubCom, and Alcatel Submarine Networks for various cable systems throughout the world. For this specific project, SubCom was chosen to manufacture and install the submarine component of the Umoja cable.”

SubCom, based in the US, is one of the largest submarine cable-laying companies globally, with over 840,000 km of cable laid worldwide and six cable-laying vessels in operation.

Despite providing some details, Google’s reluctance to disclose comprehensive information about the Umoja cable has left many questions unanswered, including the design capacity of the cable, the exact locations of the landing stations in South Africa and Australia, and the specifics of its connection with the Equiano cable.