Google to invest US$9.5 billion to boost campus-based working in US

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed plans to invest $9.5 billion in US facilities this year, arguing campus-based working results in better products than staff can deliver while based remotely.

In a blog, Pichai noted it may seem counterintuitive to step up investments in physical office space in the face of employees working from home, but noted Google facilities are also a key part of the communities where they are based.

The Google chief stated the company also expected to create at least 12,000 new full-time jobs by the end of 2022.

Google invested more than $37 billion in offices and data centres across 26 US states over the past five years and created more than 40,000 full-time jobs.

Its latest investment will fund data centres across a host of states, with its office funding going towards an ongoing project in Austin, Texas, a new site in Atlanta, Georgia and existing buildings in California.

Reuters reported Google requires some employees to work three days a week in various US, UK and Asia Pacific offices.