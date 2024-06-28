Google Translate Expands to 110 Languages, Including Ga from Ghana

Google has unveiled its largest-ever expansion of Google Translate, adding support for 110 languages effective June 27, 2024.

Google’s commitment to linguistic diversity and accessibility is underscored by its addition of the Ga language from Ghana, among others, in its largest-ever expansion of Google Translate.

This expansion is monumental, encompassing languages spoken by over 614 million people worldwide, approximately 8% of the global population. Some languages boast over 100 million speakers in this update, while others serve smaller Indigenous communities. Notably, several languages included are undergoing revitalization efforts despite having minimal native speakers.

Google’s update not only highlights Africa’s linguistic richness but also introduces languages like Fon, Kikongo, Luo, Swati, Venda, and Wolof. This move underscores Google’s dedication to inclusivity and supporting underrepresented languages globally, inviting empathy for these communities.