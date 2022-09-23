Google Unveils Tool Aimed at Removing Personal Information

Google has started rolling out a new tool to help users easily remove their personal information that shows up in Google Search results, 9to5Mac reports.

The Internet giant first announced the “Results about you” feature at Google I/O in May 2022, and it is now starting to appear on Android smartphones.

The tool’s launch follows the introduction of a new Google Search policy which allowed users to request the removal of a broader range of personally-identifiable information (PII) from April 2022.

However, that required an elaborate step-by-step process which involved providing several motivations for the request.

With “Results about you”, Google is introducing a more user-friendly way to do this.

To check if it is available for you, open the Google app and tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

It will show a new “Results about you” item on the list of options under the “Delete last 15 minutes” of your search history button.

Selecting this will take you to a page that explains how you can request that Google remove Search results containing information like your phone number, home address, or email.

While browsing the app, you will see a three-dot overflow menu at the top-right of each result.

Clicking on this will show you an “About this result” panel where you will find a “Remove result” button at the bottom of the screen.

Selecting this button will begin the process, after which you can track Google’s progress with your removal request in the main “Results about you” dashboard.

On this page, you can make a new request with simple step-by-step instructions that includes Google asking why you want a result removed.

The options are as follows:

It shows my personal contact info

It shows my contact info with an intent to harm me

It shows other personal info

It contains illegal info

It’s outdated

It is important to emphasise that removing your information from a search result does not delete it from the Internet.

That would require the hosting provider to take down the content or website containing such details.

However, it will make it more difficult for malicious parties to target you if you fear being doxxed or victimised.