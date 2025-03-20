Google Wallet Expands Parental Oversight for Youth Spending

Google has introduced enhanced parental controls within its Wallet app, enabling guardians to monitor and manage how children spend money using Android devices.

The feature, now rolling out in select markets, allows minors to make contactless payments while giving parents real-time oversight through the Google Family Link platform.

Parents can approve or block new payment cards linked to a child’s Wallet, receive email alerts for each transaction, review purchase histories, and remotely deactivate cards or passes. The tool aims to balance financial independence for young users with safeguards against overspending.

Initially available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Spain, and Poland, the update is compatible with Android devices running version 9.0 or later and debuts preinstalled on Google’s newly released Pixel 9a smartphone.

The move mirrors efforts by rivals like Apple, which offers parental controls via its Family Sharing system, and Venmo, which provides teen debit cards with spending limits. Analysts note growing demand for family-focused fintech tools as digital payments surge among younger demographics.

Google emphasized that the feature does not share a child’s transaction details beyond the parent or guardian approving their account. The company plans to expand availability to additional regions later this year.