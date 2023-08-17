‘Goro Boys’ Break Silence : Navigating Middlemen Role in Passport Process

A middleman agent operating within the confines of the Sunyani passport office enclave has refuted allegations of exploiting passport applicants, asserting that their role is to provide assistance to those who may require help in the application process.

The agent, often referred to colloquially as “goro boys,” maintains that their actions are distinct from the responsibilities of the passport officers and primarily involve aiding individuals, particularly those who might struggle with the online registration and form completion processes.

Speaking anonymously to Space FM, a Sunyani-based private radio station, during their flagship program “Kuro yi mu nsem,” the middleman agent explained that their services entail guiding applicants through the online registration and form-filling procedures, for which they receive modest appreciation tokens.

The agent categorically denied engaging in exorbitant fee charging or extortion, likening their negotiated fees to commonplace business practices.

Comparing their role to recent instances in public procurement, such as the Ministry of Health contracting a Dubai-based businessman as a middleman for vaccine procurement, the agent emphasized the potential benefits their intermediation offers to applicants.

Additionally, drawing a parallel to the selection of institutions for primary dealership and bond market specialization, the agent underlined the legitimacy and prevalence of middleman roles across various sectors.

Despite the agent’s defense of their actions, recent allegations of extortion and corrupt practices within the Passport Office have led to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, expressing concern during her visit to the office.

The Minister’s surprise at the reported irregularities prompted her to direct overstaying security officials to refrain from duty, and she vowed to enforce staff rotations rigorously.

The Minister’s visit follows a 2021 report by the UNODC that highlighted passport agency officials as particularly susceptible to accepting bribes. Expressing her dismay at these unethical practices and emphasizing the importance of the Passport Office in facilitating international travel, the Minister pledged comprehensive investigations into the matter.

She condemned the manipulation of the online application system by civil servants for personal gain, hindering the office’s digitization efforts.

Minister Botchwey implored Passport Office personnel to uphold professional standards, work ethics, and treat applicants with respect. The ongoing investigations into the alleged activities of the “goro boys” were also acknowledged, with the Minister noting that these actors often require the collaboration of certain individuals within the Passport Office. Legal action against those found culpable was emphasized as a deterrent to others.

In an effort to restore public trust and eliminate corrupt practices, the Minister’s directive and commitment to thorough investigations signal a potential turning point for the Passport Office’s operations. The confrontation of alleged unethical behaviour underscores the government’s dedication to accountability and the improvement of public services.