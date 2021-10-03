Gospel Artist Ruby Barnor Launches Book: “Aesthetics of Music Composition”

One of Ghana’s finest Gospel Musicians, Ruby Barnor has added another book to her collections.

She has officially launched her latest book, “Aesthetics of Music Composition.”

Launching the Book, Pastor Addomah Gyabaah of Kingdom Power Family International, said the Book, “Aesthetics of Music Composition” has come as an answer to many life’s questions and that the world needs the Book.

He said music aesthetics is a philosophy that considers the source, type, development, intention, performance, perception, and significance of a musical composition, and averred that every single individual needs to learn and understand these philosophies hence the Book is the right tool to do that.

Also, the Acting President of MUSIGA, Mr. Henry Kojo Bessa Simons who graced the occasion and reviewed the Book indicated that many musicians are not aware of the many lives they may touch with their music because they have not realized the Aesthetics of Music they do.

According to him, the Book authored by Ruby Barnor is a useful tool for both composers and music lovers.

“People get music from everywhere and there is spiritual side to music, which we usually might not see but the composer sees through that and create a piece that will solve our emotional needs. That is achieved using aesthetics,” he said.

He urged all to grab a copy of the Book.

The Book, according to Ruby Barnor expresses how composers transmit inner emotions to listeners through their music.

Speaking at the launch of her book, Ruby Barnor indicated that a lot goes into music and for that matter, there is the need for people to understand and know what a composer really put into his or her music because music does many things to the body and the soul.

Ruby Barnor

Ruby Barnor is a Ghanaian gospel musician with well over 20 years’ experience in the singing ministry serving the Lord and changing lives.

Born in Accra, (Greater Accra) on 20th March 1981.

She is the second of three children.

She hails from Osu in the Greater Accra Region.

She attended the Ebenezer Senior High School and continued her education at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) where she obtained a Certificate in Music Enrichment.

She currently holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (First Class Honours) in Music from the Methodist University College Ghana.

She has a thriving Music and Performing Arts Ministry and is a Music Director at the Kingdom Power Family International in Accra, Ghana.

Music Director Ruby Barnor has released her latest worship singles and music, “ADOM (GRACE),” and “MELODY OF LOVE” for streaming and downloads on all major digital platforms.

Gracing the Book launch were Mr. Ebenezer Adom Barnor, Former Lecturer at the Methodist University College, Mr. Frank Osei Gyimah, Lecturer, Methodist University College, Mrs. Diana Hopeson, Artist and CEO of GhMusic Publishing and Management.