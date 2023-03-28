Gospel artiste Daisy Agyemang Drops First Single

THE DREAM of Canada-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Daisy Agyemang to have her name become a household one in the Ghanaian gospel music industry is gradually coming to pass with the release of her maiden single titled ‘Consecrate Me’ featuring Denzel Prempeh.

Produced by Charles Pettingle and KODA in Audio Temple Productions, the lyrics of the song and her good vocal power are neatly arranged, making the song unique and pleasing to the ear.

Daisy Agyemang believes that with the release of her maiden single, she would be able to register her name and brand on the local music scene.

According to her management team, the maiden single carries very touching message focused on changing the attitudes and lifestyles of Christians.

Ever since she joined the gospel music industry, she has been well known as a great singer whose inspiring songs never fail to have a progressive impact in the gospel music industry.

Her management team promised that Daisy, whose music career took off at a tender age, will make her presence felt on the music scene with her maiden single and also rub shoulders with those already on the scene.

Her songs always talk about the faithfulness of God and the reason why Ghanaians should give thanks to Him as long as they live on this earth.

Daisy Agyemang, who has performed on a number of platforms alongside her father Apostle F.Y. Agyemang, feels it is time for her to make her musical inspirations felt on the music scene.