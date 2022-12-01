Gospel music legend Stella Seal ordained as Reverend Minister

Gospel music legend, Stella Aba Seal, has been ordained as a Minister of the Gospel.

The ceremony was organised by the Worldwide Miracle Outreach and the Church of God Prophecy, at the Miracle Centre, Christian Village, Accra.

The Reverend Canon Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach officiated the ceremony with Bishop Llewelyn Graham, United Kingdom.

Rev Dr Tetteh encouraged Rev Stella Seal to remain humble and stable in ‘God’s Vineyard’.

He urged her not to take God’s calling for granted but to preach the gospel with all her heart and might.

Pastors, he said, should enter Ministry solely with the desire to serve God and do His will, but not to enrich their pockets.

He encouraged them to be accessible, available and emulate Jesus’ selfless nature, whilst maintaining high moral standards and peaceful relationship with others.

Demonstrating the love of God, he said, should drive their actions just as God offered His only son to grant mankind salvation and eternal life.

Rev Stella Seal, for her part, thanked God and the congregation for His grace upon her life and the goodwill they had showed towards her, respectively.

The gospel music icon gave her life to Christ in 1979 and sang in church at the Ghana Evangelical Society (GES) and Christian Action Faith Ministries.

She is well travelled and has ministered at major music festivals around the world, inspiring and sending hope to many with her beautiful voice and music from the 1980s, when she was then known Stella Dugan, bearing her husband’s surname.

She recorded her first album in 1990 titled, “You Are In My Heart”, an English album.

She has a total of nine albums to her credit.

The Entertainment Critics And Reviewers Association of Ghana (ECRAG) rewarded her as the best gospel album.

Also, in the early 1990s, Rev Stella won the best female voice of the year award in some prestigious Award-schemes.