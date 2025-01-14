Gospel Musician Arrested with Decapitated Head at Church Service in Orozo

Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, a man believed to be a gospel musician, has been arrested in Orozo, a border community between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and Nasarawa State, after being found with a decapitated head in a black nylon bag during a church service on Sunday.

The incident occurred during a Thanksgiving service marking the end of a seven-day fast at the church. According to Caleb Umaru, the church’s Bible Study Teacher and General Secretary, Ajayi’s suspicious behavior was first noticed by a member named Brother Victor, who observed Ajayi moving strangely near a nearby river. Victor alerted another member, Brother Amos, and together they approached Ajayi, who was seated at the back of the church.

“Ajayi threw a black bag into the river, claiming it contained nothing. His actions raised suspicion, and the church members kept a close watch on him,” Umaru explained.

As the service neared its end, Brother Victor noticed someone suspiciously carrying a bag near the river, which caught his attention. The church members then sought help from two motorcyclists, one of whom had transported Ajayi from a nearby town, Loko-Tiye, and noticed blood dripping from the bag.

Ajayi initially denied wrongdoing, but as church members and the motorcyclists confronted him, he attempted to flee. After a lengthy chase into a nearby bush, he was caught. “It took the grace of God for the four of them to be able to catch him,” Umaru said.

Upon retrieving the black bag, it was found to contain the severed head of a young woman, later identified as Ajayi’s girlfriend. Ajayi reportedly confessed to killing her after a dispute over her phone, claiming that she had attacked him with a knife, injuring his hand, and in retaliation, he stabbed her in the neck.

A viral video captured the moment police officers interrogated Ajayi, who allegedly stated that “a woman” had instructed him to bring her the severed head.

Ajayi, reportedly injured during the confrontation, was taken into police custody, along with the decapitated head.