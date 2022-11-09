Gospel Musician KDM receives blessings from Legendary Mark Anim Yirenkyi

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Kwabena Donkor, branded KDM has received one of the most precious honors in his career at the Exagorazo of Gilad, 2022. The budding Gospel singer was blessed by legendary Mark Anim Yirenkyi. Both artistes are proud members of the Seventh Day Adventist church.

The Exagorazo of Gilad hosted by gospel musician KDM was held last Sunday, 6th November 2022 at Takoradi-Anaji branch of Word of Life Assemblies of God. This distinguished event saw musical ministrations from the likes of Joyce Blessing, SK Frimpong, Ewuraba Eesi, Mama Boat, El Manuel, Vincent Nyarko, J Josh, Kojo Quram, Yvonne Blessed Mens and among others.

Before legendary Mark Anim Yirenkyi’s performance, he blessed the host of the program, KDM to go far with his ministry and everything he intend doing in life and as a gospel musician.

The Tarkoradi based artiste, who doubles as a Naval Personnel with the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the Ghana Navy for the past twenty years will be very proud of the event as it surely lived up to expectations. KDM has two albums and some singles to his credit.

The blessings from the legendary singer is a great act of love that is worth emulating. This will empower young artiste to put in extra effort into their craft, which will bring growth to the Gospel fraternity and the music industry at large.