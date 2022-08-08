Gospel musician Obaapa Christy opens new restaurant in Accra

Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy has opened a new restaurant in Accra called “Obaapa Essen.”

The “Obaapa Essen”, located on the Odorkor-Mallam Highway (near Fisherman House) brings to customers some delicacies of local and international cuisine.

The word “Essen” in the German language connotes a place to eat, and the newly opened restaurant has some of the best cuisines you can ever think of.

The “Obaapa Essen” has highly trained waiters and waitresses that will make customers feel at home and even forget they’re eating out.

The highly decorated gospel musician is expected to hold a concert to mark her 20 years concert at the UPSA Auditorium on September 4, 2022.