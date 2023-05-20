Gospel musician Rita Adomolga releases ‘Wasesa Me’

Vocal Powerhouse Rita Adomolga has finally released her most anticipated single “Wasesa me ” a soul lifting gospel tune that motivates believers to keep their faith alive in the Destiny Changing God.

Drawing from her own experiences, Rita Adomolga seeks to Reiterate the fact that God will Changed the destiny of whoever gets to hear the song. Wasesa Me showcases Rita’s unique vocal range and musical prowess.

The Amazing single is accompanied with a captivating music video shot by one of Ghana’s finest Skyweb and is available on YouTube.

The release of this hit single produced by Nacee follows up on Rita Adomolga’s impressive music career, with over a decade on stage and now breaking into the gospel music scene.

Rita Adomolga’s Wasesa Me is now available to stream and download on music streaming platforms