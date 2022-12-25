Gospel musician U-nice to release second single in January 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician U-nice is ready to release her second single titled “Lord You have been so Good to me”.

The musician who has been in the industry for a while has one mashup and six remediations to her credit.

She released her first single titled “King of Kings” last year and has promised to follow up with a second one in January.

U-nice stated that she is taking her time to release 19 tracks before she officially outdoors her album.

The Gospel songstress’ given name is Eunice Okaidjah but now Mrs Eunice Kakrabah-Quarshie. She works under her own record label UNice music.

She acknowledged Jay Q, her husband, Eugene and all friends who have been supporting her from Day one.

U-nice said in a private chat that she is very hopeful her song will win souls and also make impact in people’s lives.

She urged all her fans to subscribe to her channel as she releases the track next week.