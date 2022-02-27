Gospel musician Yaw Spoky readies new inspirational single “Hallelujah”

Fast-rising gospel musician and Reverend Minister Courage Nyamekye Arko known by his stage name as ‘Yaw Spoky’ is set to release another mind-blowing single titled “Hallelujah”.

The new single to be released on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, is another exploration of some great tunes by the young Ghanaian Producer who has taken a unique approach to his kind of music.

The new song which features Cryme Officer and King Koka exalts the ways by which God changes very difficult circumstances in his own time by averting evil ways of the enemy.

The yet to be released promises to be a raving surprise and to send a refreshing feel to lovers of gospel music as they seek to improve their spiritual well-being.

Yaw Spoky back in 2017 released his first album titled “Greatness Within” which made waves in the gospel music circles in Ghana and beyond.

He is also a video director and has worked on several music videos with top Ghanaian music stars including Ogidi Brown, Cryme Officer, Eno Barony, Trigmatic, Tweny, Old Soldier, Agbeshie, among others.

Source: Simon Asare